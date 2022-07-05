M&C Saatchi Abel's hot work rewarded at Creative Circle Ad of the Month awards

M&C Saatchi Abel continued a 12-year-long winning streak in the March & April 2022 Creative Circle Ad of the month awards with an agency first - taking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place across a single category among other accolades on 26 May 2022.

Setting the benchmark for South African advertising excellence, Creative Circle consistently challenges, assesses, and recognises work from across the South African advertising industry and those maintaining the highest level of creativity and delivery of impactful work.

Says Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa: “Creative Circle’s purpose is to use the power of creativity to inspire the transformation of product, people and perception – something that has always guided and aligned to our purpose in the industry in delivering hot creative solutions to our client problems and briefs.”

The awards not only recognise the best work in the industry, but to maintain and encourage high levels of creative excellence, endorses international awards shows as part of a point-ranking system for agencies involved where rankings are calculated on points allocated per win in each award show. These include the Loeries, One Show, D&AD, Cannes and CC Ad of the Year (Made up of Creative Circle Ad of the Month).

These points are tallied and ultimately count toward the Creative Circle Agency of the Year and regional Agency of the Year awards.

At the 26 May awards celebrating the best work from March and April 2022, M&C Saatchi Abel took home the following:



First place: Radio & Audio for Nando’s South Africa:

Second place: Radio & Audio for Standard Bank

Second place: Print for Lexus South Africa

Third place: Radio & Audio for Lexus South Africa

Third place: Film for Nando’s South Africa

“We love a good problem – because it allows our brilliant teams to apply the best in thinking and hot creative solutions to bring intriguing, impactful, and influential solutions to the table for our clients and partners,” says Mashigo. “We don’t do the work to win the awards, but the awards are great reminder that the work we’re doing is delivering where it should.”