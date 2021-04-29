Advertising Company news South Africa

Vicinity's #WhereIsMyAd campaign: the proof is live on your phone

29 Apr 2021
Issued by: Vicinity Media

It took industry leading accuracy to pull off the #WhereIsMyAd campaign.

Delivering custom ads in a live environment, with the entire industry taking part, left no room for error and it was a risky move on our part to put our location-tech to the test so publicly. But we went ahead because we know, without any doubt, that what we promise is what we deliver: #TrueLocation.

In our case study video, we take you through every step of the campaign, from our insights right through to the stellar results. If #TrueLocation is important to you as an advertiser, don’t leave this page without clicking play first.


Play the case study video



Get In Touch


Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
