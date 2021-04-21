Who has influenced and shaped who you are today?

Social entrepreneurs are invited to submit their entries for consideration for incubation to the second leg of a Barloworld flagship entrepreneurial programme known as Mbewu. The entries for the 2021/2022 programme are open and close on 14 May 2021.
RocoMamas will meet with Cape Town-based Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics" when it demanded that the small takeaway business refrains from using the term 'Smash Burger' on its menu.
The people in our lives, past and present, paint a complex but beautiful canvas that forms the backdrop of who we are.
So much of the learning and growth we experience throughout our lives happens outside conventional learning environments. It happens at home when we are children. It happens in our workplaces, in our friendships, and in our families. It can even happen subconsciously by simply observing others being themselves.
Who do you consider to have influenced and shaped who you are today? What role have they played? Have you thought about what life would have been like if it weren’t for them? Recognising the power of this collective shaping of our lives, Metropolitan has launched an inspiring campaign dubbed #MyPeopleMyEverything. This campaign encourages South Africans to acknowledge and celebrate the people who have shaped their lives. It kicks off with a TV advert directed by award-winning director Zwelethu Radebe, which shows a young lady who is conveying her gratitude to those who have influenced her in realising her dreams. The campaign will be anchored by a digi-series that will see real-life groups from various walks of life engaging in conversation by sharing the power of their collective on the Metropolitan Facebook page.
“In a society where individualism is often conveyed and encouraged, we forget that we are surrounded by people who shape how we think, feel, and react,” says Nontokozo Madonsela, chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings. “The saying ‘show me your friends and I will show you your future’ is a proverb that I know to be true. I know that I wouldn’t have come as far as I have without the people that I picked up lessons from and subconsciously observed as they went on about their lives. These individuals enabled me to stretch myself and grow into the person that I am today. This makes me think of their influence in my life and the influence that I have on those around me.”
During June and July, Metropolitan is encouraging South Africans to talk about their experiences linked to the pandemic through its new campaign, 'Three Word Stories'...
The #MyPeopleMyEverything campaign will be telling stories about the power of the collective from different perspectives. This campaign will showcase and celebrate how important it is to understand the value that our people have on our growth as individuals – and vice versa. These moments enrich our lives, grooming us to be better individuals in society. Metropolitan understands that life becomes better and more enriched when we tap into each other and work together.
