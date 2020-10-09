Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Advertising spend trends in telecommunications show growth [infographic]

9 Oct 2020
Issued by: Ornico
Radio emerges as the medium of choice for newcomer commercials in telecommunications advertising for September 2020, finds research by Brand Intelligence® firm, Ornico. Leading telecommunications brands from mobile communications networks to handset manufacturers came up prominently in new ads during September in South Africa, as business recovers from the effects of lockdown.
Research by Ornico tracked and analysed 93 newcomer commercials (new executions) in telecommunications where, according to this analysis, radio took the lead followed by TV as mediums of choice with the most newcomers. This was followed by print and outdoor advertising, which also featured prominently in the research.

Vodacom, Huawei, MTN, Samsung and Telkom are the top five leading brands with the most newcomers in September, where the majority of brands had less than five new executions. Advertising spend on TV, according to Telmar, shows Vodacom, MTN, Samsung and Joox Music App as having invested over R10m with a varying number of spots.

For more details on the research, please see the infographic below:

click to enlarge


Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: MTN, Vodacom, Samsung, Telkom, Telmar, Ornico, Huawei, radio, TV

Related

YehBaby DigitalNew TV show puts Mzansi's new era farmers on the map1 day ago
Samsung South AfricaGame on: Why Grant Hinds gives the Galaxy Note20 a high score1 day ago
Primedia BroadcastingHuawei Joburg Day is back and online1 day ago
Mann MadeLeading women on stage at SingularityU Online Summit 20202 Oct 2020
Jacaranda FMRenaldo Schwarp receives coveted Award for Exceptional Achievement by an SU Alumnus from Stellenbosch University2 Oct 2020
LoeriesLoeries Creative Week 20201 Oct 2020
New MediaNew Media grabs gold for blogging excellence at New Gen Awards30 Sep 2020
Ogilvy South AfricaTeam Red go for gold at New Gen Awards29 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz