Advertising spend trends in telecommunications show growth [infographic]

Radio emerges as the medium of choice for newcomer commercials in telecommunications advertising for September 2020, finds research by Brand Intelligence® firm, Ornico. Leading telecommunications brands from mobile communications networks to handset manufacturers came up prominently in new ads during September in South Africa, as business recovers from the effects of lockdown.

Research by Ornico tracked and analysed 93 newcomer commercials (new executions) in telecommunications where, according to this analysis, radio took the lead followed by TV as mediums of choice with the most newcomers. This was followed by print and outdoor advertising, which also featured prominently in the research.Vodacom, Huawei, MTN, Samsung and Telkom are the top five leading brands with the most newcomers in September, where the majority of brands had less than five new executions. Advertising spend on TV, according to Telmar, shows Vodacom, MTN, Samsung and Joox Music App as having invested over R10m with a varying number of spots.