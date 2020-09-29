Team Red go for gold at New Gen Awards

WPP Team Red (Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson (previously Cerebra) integrated team for Vodacom) received an outstanding five gold wins this past Friday, 25 September, during the New Generation Awards online ceremony, making them the most awarded brand team.

2020 New Generation awards results:

Now in its eighth year since being established in 2012, the awards celebrate South African agencies and corporates for their innovative use of social and digital media.The collection of accolades for campaigns, Shake Up! Summer, Gig Game and the operating model, Vodacom Social Media Command Centre included, five Gold in Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign, Mobile Marketing Excellence, Technical Innovation, Gamification and Community Management. They were also awarded Silver in Best Integrated Marketing Campaign and Bronze in Most Innovative use of Social and Digital Media.Matthew Barnes, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South Africa said, “Growing brands is our business. We are extremely grateful for the recognition, and most proud of our teams, who have put in the hard work.”Barnes continues, “Our digital first agenda has driven tangible business results. We’d like to acknowledge the huge success of our partner, Vodacom, who were awarded Digital Brand of the Year. They also received Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year, two years in a row, which is fitting for a corporate brand that has been at the forefront of technology and innovation.”Michael Oelschig, managing director digital, Wunderman Thompson added: “The integration of creativity, data, and technology, to deliver growth for our clients is at the heart of what we do. Vodacom is a brand that has consistently driven innovation to bring exciting new products to the market that connect and engage with consumers. To be acknowledged at one of the most celebrated digital media awards we have in the country is re-assurance that we are well positioned to embrace the future of marketing and communications, and modern technology. We work with phenomenal talent, who inspire us to get the work done, and dream bigger. The wins are a great honour for the people behind the work.Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or EventGold Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Shake Up! SummerMobile Marketing ExcellenceGold Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Shake Up! SummerMost Innovative Gamification CampaignGold winner – Vodacom South Africa – Gig GameBest Use of Technical InnovationGold Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Vodacom Social Media Command CentreBest Community Engagement AwardGold Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Vodacom Social Media Command CentreBest Integrated Marketing CampaignSilver Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Shake Up! SummerMost Innovative Use of Social & Digital MediaBronze Winner – Vodacom South Africa – Shake Up! Summer