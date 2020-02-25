Advertising Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#OrchidsandOnions: Gumtree gets it right - again

By: Brendan Seery
Latest ads take a jab at current generation's obsession with celebs, stuff and Fomo.
Screengrabs from the Gumtree ad.

I gave Gumtree’s last TV ad an Orchid, because it brought a chuckle by portraying how amazingly long it would take for someone to go out and actually test drive all the cars available on the classified site.

It takes so long that the man of the house returns years later to find someone else in his place and his child not recognising him.

#OrchidsandOnions: Thanks for the laugh, Ogilvy

How difficult is it, Google and Sportsman's Warehouse, to divine that I could get actively annoyed by ads for something I've already bought?

By Brendan Seery 16 Apr 2019


The latest ads are not quite so cynically funny but they do take what the ad agency, Ogilvy Cape Town, calls a “harmless jab” at the current generation’s obsession with celebs, “stuff” and, most importantly, fomo (fear of missing out).

The vague, nagging feeling that there is a hole in your life affects the great and the good, too, as Gumtree illustrates in two vignettes.

First up is a man called Cyril. Clearly very important, he sits by the fire with a decanter of the finest whisky, reading (heavens!) a print newspaper to keep up with the events of the world.

Robin Adams and Ogilvy Cape Town living 'The Life'!

Egg Films's new ad created for Ogilvy Cape Town, 'The Life', takes a harmless jab at the current generation's Insta-Fomo and offers Gumtree as a wallet-friendly solution...

Issued by Egg Films 5 Feb 2020


But still, something’s not quite right, so he picks up his phone, calls up Gumtree and starts looking for a new computer, all within his “budget”…
Surprise, surprise, it’s not the Cyril, but one Cyril Nkosi who, thanks to Gumtree, can also have a state of “The Life”.



Then we see Kim and Kanye, an ultra sexy and hip couple, relaxing at home on their comfy couch, he with virtual reality goggles on his head, she with her nose buried in her smartphone.

We learn that all the “stuff” around them has come from Gumtree – couch, bicycle, even baby pram – and Kim is still clearly concerned there is something out there (on Gumtree) with her name on it, so she surfs and surfs…



As before, we discover that these two are not, in fact, the Kardashians, but just plain Kanye and Kim Kumalo…

I like the fact that the ad makers haven’t taken themselves – or the much-adored millennials – too seriously and are confident enough to have that little dig.

At the same time, though, it makes the point that you, too, can find what you’re looking for, on Gumtree, from the comfort of your place – whether that be the Union Buildings, Hollywood or just plain Randburg.

So Orchids to Ogilvy Cape Town, as well as to Egg Films and director Robin Adams.

#BehindtheSelfie with... Robin Adams

This week, we got behind the selfie with Robin Adams, commercials director at Egg Films...

By Leigh Andrews 5 Sep 2018


I am anything but a prude but I really have to wonder about people who, in this day and age, still use a bit of sexual innuendo to make a marketing point. An ad for eTravel is one such.

The eTravel ad.
The company is aimed at small travel business operators and offers them support they struggle to get, being out on their own. Fair enough. But was it necessary to characterise ‘support’ by using a bra filled with two melons (melons, geddit, bru!) as a way to illustrate this?

Maybe you thought it would resonate with your target market – because many of the small travel businesses in this country are run by women. I’ll be the first to admit I am not one of them, but I am fortunate to be married to an intelligent, capable woman and I know she would think this ad silly and sleazy… never mind talking down to “the girls” by using simple, easy-to-understand visuals (everyone’s got a bra, right, bru?)

But, mainly, resorting to this sort of back-to-the-60s nudge-nudge, wink-wink sleaze just says one thing: you are bereft of marketing ideas.

And, if that is the case, you pick up an Onion.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Brendan Seery's articles

About Brendan Seery

Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on
Comment

Read more: Ogilvy Cape Town, Gumtree, Egg Films, Robin Adams, Brendan Seery, orchids and onions

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Gumtree gets it right - again

By Brendan Seery

#Newsmaker: Wesley Diphoko, Fast Company SA's new editor-in-chief

By Jessica Tennant

M&C Saatchi Abel celebrates its 10th birthday - a decade of brave dreams

Issued by M&C Saatchi Abel

On its 100th birthday, Jungle Oats opens R208m mill in Cape Town

By Lauren Hartzenberg

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.