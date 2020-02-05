Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Robin Adams and Ogilvy Cape Town living 'The Life'!

Issued by: Egg Films
'The Life', a concept created for Gumtree South Africa by Ogilvy Cape Town and directed by Egg Films's newest recruit Robin Adams, takes a harmless jab at the current generation's Insta-Fomo and offers Gumtree as a wallet-friendly solution.

It’s getting harder and harder to be happy with what you’ve got when your timeline is filled with celebs and influencers living their best lives. But what if you could live that life too? Or at the very least a life that (vaguely) resembles The Life.

This tongue-in-cheek campaign conceptualised by the stellar team of Taryn Scher, Melissa Attree, Robyn Phillips, Daniel Fisher and Paul Fulton suggests that it’s not only possible, but it’s actually super easy.

Bringing his strong visual style to the campaign, it was a chance for Adams to show off his comedic sensibility. Attention to detail, fun casting choices and Apatow-worthy timing shine through in these fun spots – ‘Cyril’ and ‘Kim & Kanye’.


“Robin's attention to detail really comes through in these spots. Not just with the gorgeous cinematography and art direction, but even how the voice-over landed the quirky humour and concept. He is obsessive in the best way possible,” said Ogilvy’s creative director, Taryn Scher.

You can view ‘Cyril’ here.
You can view ‘Kim & Kanye’ here.

Credits:

Title: #The Life ‘Kim & Kanye’ & ‘Cyril’
Client: Gumtree South Africa
Length in seconds: 2 x 30sec TVC and online
First flight date: 6 January 2020 – Kim & Kanye; 20 January 2020 - Cyril
Agency: Ogilvy Cape Town
Agency producer: Sindy Ngceba
Digital creative director: Melissa Attree
Creative director: Taryn Scher
Copywriter: Daniel Fisher/Paul Fulton
Art director: Robyn Phillips
Group account director: Brad Seaton-Smith
Account manager: Nicholas Dilley
Production house: Egg Films
Director: Robin Adams
Director of photography: Tom Revington
Production co-art director: Wikkus Muller
Production co-producer: Kerry Hosford
Executive producer: Colin Howard
Editing company: 2 + 3 Post Production
Editor: Willie Saayman
Post-production company: Comfort & Fame: Nic Apostoli (Grade)
Static Black: Blake Prinsloo (Online)
Sound design and final mix: Resonate Audio – Rob Brinkworth
Music and music publisher: Original Composition – Tapiwa Musvosvi

Egg Films' press office

Egg Films Egg Films is a conceptually driven creative force representing local and international directors who produce fresh, emotionally evocative work that is brave and innovative.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Ogilvy Cape Town, Egg Films, Gumtree South Africa

Related

Robin Adams and Ogilvy Cape Town living 'The Life'!

Issued by Egg Films

Behind the steamy scenes of Love, The Sex Expo - Q&A with organiser Linda Guldemond

By Ruth Cooper

Digital Kungfu builds a R6.2m sales-ready pipeline for IBM Power9

Issued by Digital Kungfu

Alcohol industry places its own restrictions on its advertising

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.