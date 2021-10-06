Dunlop wins six Supersonic New Generation Awards

The New Gen Social & Digital Media Awards, founded in 2012 is the largest independently celebrated digital awards in South Africa and both recognises and celebrates ingenuity, with a specific focus on results and insight-based success. Campaigns are evaluated for harnessing new trends in social and digital media, new industry technology and platforms, as well as international trends making their way into South Africa.
Dunlop’s Grandtrek Uncharted
expedition and marketing campaign scooped Gold for Best Use of Technical Innovation, Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency, Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate and two Silver awards for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency and Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by a Corporate.
The expedition took the brand to all nine provinces in South Africa, seeking out roads far from the beaten track that could be added to Google Street View using a special 360-degree camera. Dunlop also received Silver for Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Product or Brand/Event, for its Are We There Yet?
podcast. The podcast offers captivating locally inspired audio stories sourced from literacy NGO Book Dash and is available on the Dunlop MyTyres app and other podcast platforms.
Both Dunlop initiatives encouraged South Africans to get back out on the roads and safely rediscover hidden travel and tourism gems, promoting the country’s tourism landscape after months of lockdown and travel restrictions.
Having the confidence to go anywhere is what inspired Grandtrek Uncharted
, which showcases what is possible when driving with the most comprehensive range of SUV and 4X4 tyres in South Africa, the Dunlop Grandtrek line of no-nonsense, all-terrain tyres for off-road travel, adventure and exploration. The range now includes the Grandtrek AT3G, AT25, AT5 and AT3G White Lettering tyres.
“We believe the journey should be just as exciting as the destination. In the old days, adventurers would map out new places they discovered. We wanted to capture some of this spirit and show customers that our Grandtrek range allows them to go places that even Google hasn’t yet been,” says Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd, manufacturers of the Dunlop tyre brand.
“We are thrilled that this unique expedition and marketing campaign, something no other tyre manufacturer has ever done before, has been recognised again. The prestigious New Gen Awards is an accolade that inspires our team because it reflects that Dunlop’s innovation isn’t only limited to the production floor, but applies to all facets of this tyre brand,” adds Ozoux.
With Dunlop’s Grandtrek range, you can take the road…even when there isn’t one. Dunlop encourages consumers to take the road and to embrace their personal journey with confidence. This speaks to the company’s vision of creating journeys to better people’s lives.
With consistent research, development and innovation, the tyre manufacturer continues to deliver quality tyre products to the market, enabling consumers to do just that, to take on any journey they choose - whether its on- or off-road - safely and with complete ease.
Commenting about the New Gen Awards, founder Stephen Paxton, said submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies and students producing some truly remarkable work.
“This year’s entries have shown me, that even through these difficult times South African creatives and marketers, move forward, get stuck in and nail briefs.
“Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach and engagement, and the results achieved across a number of campaigns was phenomenal. A big congratulations to all of the winners and finalists, you have outdone yourselves!” he added.