MediaCom crowned Adweek Global Media Agency of the Year

18 Feb 2021
It was MediaCom's pioneering creative work on behalf of clients such as Uber, PlayStation, and Dell Technologies, along with the ability to make brands see the bigger picture that cinched the coveted Adweek Global Media Agency of the Year award.
Source: pixabay.com

What also added to MediaCom bagging this accomplishment is its exciting and expanding client portfolio, with prominent brands such as Uber's entire global media business, Duracell, Circle K, and Hasbro signing on for its services.

Adweek engages over six million professionals. Understandably, the Global Agency of the Year award is a sought-after accolade chased every year by the top agencies in the brand-marketing ecosystem.

What made the 2021/2021 award cycle a very challenging and unique year is that apart from facing fierce competition and judges’ strict criteria, agencies were being challenged by a new adversary: Covid-19. Creating pioneering creative work in the midst of a global pandemic, uncertain economic circumstances, and budget cuts is no small feat. Securing new business that places you at the top of the R3 Worldwide’s new business rankings for the year seems impossible.

According to Ashish Williams, CEO of MediaCom SA, this achievement would not have been possible without a people-first strategy. “At the end of 2020, our company repositioned globally around the sentiment of ‘Seeing the bigger picture’. Many brands were faced with situations they had never been before, such as unexpected budget cuts, countrywide lockdowns, and the rapid digitisation of the working environment. It would have been easy to get side-tracked by the everyday challenges and lose sight of the long-term goals.”

Williams continues to say that without the talent and dedication of the people at MediaCom, clients would not have been armed with the invaluable, specialist tools that were swiftly developed to ensure visionary thinking and big-picture actions.
