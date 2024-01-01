Industries

    Yellow Door Energy secures 240 MWp of solar wheeling in South Africa, 48 MWp is shovel-ready

    Issued by Yellow Door Energy
    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a leading independent power producer for businesses, announces the successful completion of the development phase for a 48 MWp solar PV plant in Leeudoringstad, North West. This project positions YDE as a major player in the solar wheeling market and supports South Africa’s just transition in building a more sustainable and energy-independent future.
    Yellow Door Energy’s 24.4 MWp solar wheeling power plant in Jordan, part of the company’s portfolio of 80 MWp operating solar wheeling power plants
    Yellow Door Energy's 24.4 MWp solar wheeling power plant in Jordan, part of the company's portfolio of 80 MWp operating solar wheeling power plants

    A significant portion of the shovel-ready project has been committed to companies, and YDE is in discussion with reputable businesses to offtake the remaining capacity through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

    Construction will begin in Q2 2024 and the solar PV plant is expected to be operational by Q2 2025. It will generate and wheel clean electricity to multiple customers via the Eskom grid, providing them with a predictable tariff, resulting in significant electricity cost savings.

    Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “The 48 MWp development propels Yellow Door Energy into the forefront of solar wheeling and overall renewable energy leadership in South Africa. This is only the beginning as the next phase of development entails an additional 192 MWp of solar PV capacity, bringing the total to 240 MWp in Leeudoringstad. We’re excited to be helping companies in mining and other heavy industries significantly reduce their energy costs and benefit from a clean source of electricity.”

    YDE offers unmatched solar wheeling expertise, with 80 MWp of operating wheeling projects in international markets. In South Africa, the company provides cost-competitive renewable energy solutions to leading commercial and industrial businesses. With flexible contract terms in the PPA, YDE’s dedicated team of energy experts deliver projects swiftly, safely and sustainably. Backed by strong B-BBEE credentials, YDE is committed to helping businesses secure their energy supply, lower electricity costs and advance South Africa’s just transition.

    For media inquiries or further information, please contact: moc.ygreneroodwolley@atieh | +27 60 800 1371

    Yellow Door Energy
    Yellow Door Energy helps businesses secure their energy supply, lower their electricity costs and reduce their carbon emissions through solar power purchase agreements (PPAs).

