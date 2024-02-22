Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AWIEFEdge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    What a more robust SME sector means in 2024

    By Janice Johnston, issued by Edge Growth
    22 Feb 2024
    22 Feb 2024
    It has been mentioned often that small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are the single most powerful source of job creation and upliftment, especially here in South Africa where high unemployment is such a stark reality. It just makes so much sense to grow a more robust SME sector in South Africa, bringing with it a myriad of benefits for our people and our economy. Sadly, without considerable support, most small businesses fail within the first two years.
    Janice Johnston, chief executive officer at Edge Growth Ventures
    Janice Johnston, chief executive officer at Edge Growth Ventures

    Stronger collaboration is needed between corporate South Africa and SMEs to unlock greater sustainable growth, and our experience at Edge Growth over the last 17 years has shown us the value of innovation to enhance the resilience and performance within this sector. Never before have the following factors been more important to unlock growth constraints towards a more inclusive and sustainable economic landscape.

    Digital transformation

    Businesses with strong adoption of technology integration and business process optimisation will be best placed to improve operations, margins and customer value, including augmenting cloud computing, improving data analytic capabilities, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). The resultant benefits of such initiatives can enhance efficiencies, streamline operations, and increase cost effective access to new markets and customer segments. There is no doubt that digital transformation is a necessity for sustainable growth within the SME sector.

    Energy sufficiency

    Load shedding throttles growth prospects for SMEs in particular, through cost and time overruns, operating limitations and loss of customers. It is therefore critical for SMEs to know what kind of solutions exist to become more energy sufficient – including renewable energy (RE) solutions, reducing energy usage along with efficiency saving measures and technology. Proactive use of funding options available for renewable energy will become a key differentiator for SMEs and should be high on the priority list for 2024.

    Sustainability

    Many SMEs might view sustainability as only applicable to larger companies, given the perceived burden of administrative and financial costs. The truth is that SMEs that integrate sustainability into their core business strategies can benefit from lower operational cost and cost of capital, reduced business risk and new opportunities with a growing customer base that values sustainability and increased trust with stakeholders. Adopting sustainable practices can make a real difference to align with global environmental goals, including waste reduction, renewable energy use, and sourcing eco-friendly materials.

    Township economy

    The South African township economy is a vibrant and dynamic sector which presents an opportunity for SMEs to expand to new customers, to broaden market diversification and to deliver additional product needs. Given South Africa’s untenable levels of inequality, this sector has significant potential for job creation and economic development, contributing to the growth of local economies and improving livelihoods.

    Skills development

    With SMEs being such large job creators, making up 60 to 70% of the jobs that are available in South Africa, SMEs have the ability to drive skills development and capacity building. Due to their smaller size, the learning environment in SMEs tends to be more hands-on and collaborative, facilitating knowledge sharing and skill enhancement. Investing in skills development also enables SMEs to stay competitive in the market, with upskilled employees better equipped to innovate, adapt to market changes, and contribute to the company's growth.

    Remaining agile and innovative within a more enabling environment is how SMEs will be better equipped to thrive – driving economic growth, job creation, and social development.

    Read more: Edge Growth, Janice Johnston
    NextOptions
    Edge Growth
    Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.

    Related

    Empowering entrepreneurs and economies: Edge Growth releases 2023 Impact Report
    Edge GrowthEmpowering entrepreneurs and economies: Edge Growth releases 2023 Impact Report
    The quest is on to transform small businesses into long term success stories
    Edge GrowthThe quest is on to transform small businesses into long term success stories
    'You can't be it if you can't see it' The need to support women-owned SMEs
    Edge Growth'You can't be it if you can't see it' The need to support women-owned SMEs
    Empowering entrepreneurs towards investment-readiness
    Edge GrowthEmpowering entrepreneurs towards investment-readiness
    Edge Growth Ventures announces new CEO
    Edge GrowthEdge Growth Ventures announces new CEO
    100% Black female owned construction company secures funding
    Edge Growth100% Black female owned construction company secures funding
    Edge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa
    Edge GrowthEdge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa
    Load shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist
    Edge GrowthLoad shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz