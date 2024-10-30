Agriculture Agriculture
    Westfalia Fruit's avocados make historic first arrival in India

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh fruit has announce the arrival of its first-ever container of South African Hass avocados in India, which arrived on 22 October 2024. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company’s export efforts and the broader South African avocado industry.
    The avocados arrived on 22 October 2024. Source: Supplied.
    The avocados arrived on 22 October 2024. Source: Supplied.

    Agreement

    This accomplishment comes after the finalisation of a long-awaited phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and India, the result of years of dedicated work to open this promising new market.

    The geographical proximity of Africa to India provides South African avocados a competitive advantage over Latin American origins, which face longer transit times. India, a rapidly growing fruit market, offers excellent opportunities for South Africa, particularly during the April to October period.

    Zac Bard, business development executive at Westfalia Fruit, commented on this historic milestone, and said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of our first shipment of South African Hass avocados to the India market. This achievement highlights our dedication to expanding our global footprint and delivering top-quality produce to new markets. We look forward to establishing a strong presence in India and strengthening the ties between our two countries. Supplies of high-quality, large-sized Hass avocados from South Africa to India, will complement our supply abilities from other sourcing origins.”

    South Africa is coming to the end of the 2024 supply season. “This shipment allows Westfalia Fruit to ensure that we land a quality product in the market, that complies with the requirements set out in the import protocol for India. We can then confidently scale up shipments in the 2025 season with a solid campaign that can support the growing consumption in India, Bard added. East Africa, which has faced logistical challenges with shipping to Europe due to the Suez Canal closure, and Kenya and Tanzania are increasingly focusing their efforts on eastern markets which will ensure that there is sufficient supply from all African sources to meet growing demand in the Middle East, India and Far Eastern markets.

    Small market

    While India is currently a much smaller avocado market compared to Europe, it holds immense potential for growth. Westfalia Fruit remains committed to leveraging this opportunity to further solidify South Africa’s position in the global avocado market, ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality avocados to Indian consumers.

    Ajay TG, general manager at Westfalia Fruit India, commented: “This first shipment to India marks an exciting new chapter for Westfalia as we continue to broaden our global presence. India’s growing interest in avocados presents a significant opportunity, and we are eager to build strong partnerships within the market. With our focus on quality and sustainability, we look forward to playing a role in meeting the rising demand for avocados in India.”

    As avocados are still a relatively new product in India, efforts to educate consumers have become crucial. Westfalia is committed to supporting this growth by not only supplying high-quality fruit but also partnering with initiatives aimed at raising awareness around the nutritional benefits and versatility of avocados

    In line with this, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) has launched its second campaign in India, focusing on consumer education and inspiring the incorporation of avocados into everyday Indian cuisine. These recipes are available on the WAO Instagram and Facebook pages. The avocado market in India has grown from 1000 tons three years ago and is expected to reach 10, 000 tons for the 2024 calendar year, which is good and steady growth, albeit from a low base.

