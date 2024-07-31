Water restrictions in Sandveld could make potatoes unaffordable

The Western Cape’s Sandveld region may see a sharp rise in potato prices if proposed water usage restrictions are implemented. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has suggested reducing water extraction by 30% for farmers in the Berg-Olifants water management area to ensure sufficient water for the population and environment.

FP Coetzee, Potatoes SA’s manager of information and regional services, warned that this reduction would take 30% of potato hectares out of production, potentially quadrupling prices. Coetzee noted, “Should the planned restrictions to reduce agricultural water usage by 30% be implemented, production would decrease by 2,100 hectares, resulting in a catastrophic increase in prices.”

Willie Jacobs, CEO of Potatoes SA, expressed concerns over the impact on food security and the local economy. “The consequences are far-reaching. Potatoes will become unaffordable to those who depend on them for food security. This, and the consequences of decimating the local economy, would result in job losses, social unrest, migration, and economic disparity,” he said. The restrictions would affect 57 farmers, nearly 6,000 hectares of land, and over 6,000 jobs. Local government could also lose around R300m annually in tax and VAT revenue.

Unscientific data concerns

The Sandveld region, which produces potatoes year-round, is vital for maintaining a stable supply across the country. The proposed water restrictions are based on data that Potatoes SA argues is unscientific. “By the DWS’s own admission, there are catchments where no water level monitoring is done. The Verlorenvlei’s meter itself has been broken since 2017. An assumption over water levels is dangerous because it puts everyone at risk – farmers, people, and the environment,” Jacobs said.

Monique Vlok, chairperson of the Sandveld Potato Producers Association, emphasised the need for sustainable practices and efficient water use. “Even so, we want to ensure that we, as well as future generations, can keep farming, and that means protecting natural resources. We are as much concerned about unsustainable water use as anyone else. We therefore focus on sustainable practices that maximize water use efficiency,” she stated.

Importance of scientific water management

Potatoes have the lowest water footprint of all staple crops, making a strong case for sustainable water allocation. Jacobs reiterated the importance of scientific water management. “No farmer wants to see the environment go to ruins. The Verlorenvlei is a precious part of the Sandveld that must be preserved, which is why we need to be far more scientific in our approach to managing water.”

“Only once proper monitoring is in place can we establish a baseline from which to work. But further to that, we have to take seasonal water fluctuations into account so that we can use available water most efficiently, and for the greatest good.

"This will require more dedication from DWS to put systems in place to regularly monitor water levels, and implement seasonal water use allocations. With climate change bringing increased volatility in rainfall, this is the only way to go to ensure South Africa preserves our resources, while ensuring food security,” Jacobs concluded.

Jacobs urged DWS to consider more efficient water management strategies, integrated water resource management, and training for those involved in water management on potato farms to achieve ecological goals without harming the potato industry and broader community.