Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AAA School of AdvertisingAFDAMilpark EducationDentsuSAICAEduvosAdopt-a-SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)Think Digital AcademyMindful MastermindsRed & YellowStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Waive 'no work no pay' principle, say striking UCT workers

    By Liezl Human
    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    The union members downed tools for a full day on Tuesday after negotiations with management failed.
    Members of the University of Cape Town Employees Union (UCTEU) are on strike. They are demanding a 1.5% increase to 2023 salaries and a 7.5% increase to 2024 salaries, among other demands. Photos: Ashraf Hendricks /GroundUp
    Members of the University of Cape Town Employees Union (UCTEU) are on strike. They are demanding a 1.5% increase to 2023 salaries and a 7.5% increase to 2024 salaries, among other demands. Photos: Ashraf Hendricks /GroundUp

    Workers from the University of Cape Town Employees Union (UCTEU) didn’t report for duty all day on Tuesday. This comes after negotiations with the university management broke down over the weekend.

    About 150 employees marched from Sarah Baartman Hall to Bremner Building to picket outside UCT’s administrative offices.

    Professional, administrative and support service (PASS) staff have been on strike since Thursday. The union is demanding a 1.5% increase to 2023 salaries and a 7.5% increase to 2024 salaries. The union also wants the immediate payment for performance awards for June 2022 to May 2023. They also want the university to implement a unified bargaining forum, among other demands.

    The employees are technical and scientific officers, and administrative employees working in a wide range of payclasses.

    According to the union’s deputy president Tsebo Litabe, the university had backtracked when it made changes to the draft agreement sent to the union executive on Sunday evening. The union is waiting to meet with the university again, he said.

    Litabe said that they’ve asked the university to waive the “no work no pay” principle but it refused. Updating its members on Monday, the union said that this was a “non-negotiable” point and it would only sign an agreement once this is resolved.

    Litabe said that the strike has been fully compliant with picketing rules. “We haven’t done anything wrong because we do know the next person who is going to have to clean is our member; a fellow staff member,” he said.

    “We don’t wish to be here. The campus is vibrant ... we want to be here for our students, we want to serve the community of UCT. Management must do their part. We don’t like what is happening,” he said.

    Union member Shahira Laws, who works in the undergraduate office responsible for admissions and registration, said the strike has caused a backlog in registrations that are being processed.

    “We don’t want students to suffer ... It’s a difficult thing to do,” said Laws. “I think it’s necessary for [the university] to see that the admin staff do play a part in making the wheels turn. And when we stop, it stops.”

    UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said, “The engagements continue, and good progress has been made. Details will be communicated to the UCT community on resolution of the issues.”

    “UCT recognises and respects the fact that engagements are carried out in good faith and guided by the principle of confidentiality. As such, the university wishes to not engage via the media,” he said.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: UCT, University of Cape Town, no work no pay, Liezl Human
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    UCT strike begins &#x2013; support staff demand 7.5% increase for 2024
    UCT strike begins – support staff demand 7.5% increase for 2024
     8 Feb 2024
    At least 12 fishing companies are taking the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) minister to court over the commercial fishing rights allocation process. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Fishing companies take Creecy to court over quotas
     6 Feb 2024
    About 50 workers, mostly forklift drivers, are taking Heineken Beverages to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Workers take newly merged Heineken-Distell to the CCMA
     19 Jan 2024
    UCT professor wins prestigious global award
    UCT professor wins prestigious global award
    7 Dec 2023
    6 UCT scholars secure Oxford University opportunity with Rhodes Scholarships
    6 UCT scholars secure Oxford University opportunity with Rhodes Scholarships
    23 Nov 2023
    Western Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
    Western Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
     16 Nov 2023
    Rural women shed light on food insecurity
    Rural women shed light on food insecurity
     1 Nov 2023
    Sand mining company appeals against refusal of water licence in Philippi
    Sand mining company appeals against refusal of water licence in Philippi
     26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz