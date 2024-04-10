VFS Global signs visa service contracts with UK, Norway, and Sweden governments

VFS Global, a significant player in outsourcing and technology services for governments and diplomatic missions, has expanded its global presence with seven significant contract wins in 2023. These contracts span various nations including the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria.

Speaking on the achievement, Zubin Karkaria, founder and chief executive officer of VFS Global, states: "These significant contract wins are a testament to our trusted partnership with these client governments and our commitment to customer service excellence. It is also an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose of restoring travellers' confidence through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions and playing a key role in reviving global travel momentum."

Visa and citizenship application services

In 2023, the company acquired a global contract for UK visas and citizenship services. This agreement will see the deployment of 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres worldwide, covering 142 countries across Africa and the Middle East, the Americas, Australasia and Europe, China and Taiwan, and Asia and Asia Pacific regions. With an estimated 3.8 million applicants annually, this move aims to facilitate cross-border mobility effectively. Notably, the contract extends the company's reach to 84 new countries for UK Visas and Citizenship Service, in addition to the 58 countries already served.

Similarly, the company secured contracts with the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide visa services for Sweden in 37 countries and Norway visa and residence permit services in 52 countries, respectively. Earlier in the year, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria renewed their global visa services mandates with the company, further strengthening its foothold.

The company also expanded its service network for France visa applications in sub-Saharan Africa in September 2023, in line with its service provider status for the Government of France in select locations. This expansion included the launch of France Visa Application Centres in Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, and Rwanda, along with extensions of contracts in Ivory Coast and Senegal.