TV advertising still King, US based SMME's reap rewards

In a media landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, national TV remains a powerful driver of engagement and brand recognition for new advertisers in the US, according to a new report by the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB).

The study, Breaking Through: Mid-Funnel TV Attribution, uncovers how first-time TV advertisers achieve substantial "mid-funnel" outcomes—namely increased website traffic and online searches—which ultimately drive consumer action and consideration.

Immediate impact on consumer action

For the 230 brands analysed, the report reveals that a strong presence on TV resulted in immediate spikes in consumer engagement, with significant increases in monthly website traffic and search volumes following their first TV campaign launch. According to VAB, brands investing in national TV saw an average website traffic lift of over 326,000 monthly unique visitors within the first six months post-launch. The impact appears consistent across industries and investment levels, showing that both smaller and larger brands benefit from a strategic TV presence.

New opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses

Historically, TV advertising was often out of reach for smaller brands. However, the report indicates a changing dynamic. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which comprised a large share of the brands studied, reported growth in consumer interest and conversions previously unattainable without digital-first strategies. TV is now accessible to these advertisers through scalable, data-driven targeting methods and sophisticated attribution models, helping them make the most of each dollar spent.

“Small and emerging brands are especially excited to reach consumers through a medium that builds trust, drives action, and scales brand presence in a way few other channels can match,” noted VAB.

A boost across all funnel stages

This recent data underscores TV’s versatility in supporting the full marketing funnel. Beyond driving immediate actions such as search and site visits, the report suggests that TV boosts brand legitimacy and enhances outcomes across digital channels, effectively amplifying other marketing efforts. According to VAB, brands that paired TV with digital saw a “halo effect,” with higher ROI on digital platforms, while consumers exposed to TV campaigns were more likely to explore brand offerings across various channels.

The halo effect: how TV elevates digital campaigns

An especially interesting finding is the synergistic relationship between TV and digital channels. When brands integrated their TV campaigns with digital strategies, they experienced a “halo effect.” Consumers who initially engaged with TV ads were more likely to interact with a brand’s digital presence—contributing to a 20% lift in search volumes and higher engagement across platforms like social media.

This research highlights an emerging trend of multi-channel orchestration that leverages TV’s broad reach and digital’s precise targeting. For new entrants, integrating TV with online channels is proving to be a recipe for sustained growth.