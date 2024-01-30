Industries

    Toyota puts a pause on Hilux, Land Cruiser shipments amid engine concerns

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Toyota has announced that it has temporarily suspended shipments of its Hilux, Prado, Land Cruiser, and Fortuner models over potential irregularities with its diesel engines.
    Toyota Hilux | Source:
    Toyota Hilux | Source: MotorPress

    The automotive giant said in a statement that an investigation found that irregularities occurred during the horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. The Toyota Industries Corporation (Tico) also decided to temporarily suspend shipments of the affected engines.

    Toyota explained that during certification testing by a special investigation committee, the horsepower output performance of engines was measured using ECUs with software that differed from that used for mass production so that results could be measured to make values appear smoother with less variation. Ten vehicle models are using the affected engines globally, including six in Japan.

    Toyota noted that it has re-verified the mass-produced products manufactured at the plant and confirmed that the affected engines and vehicles meet engine performance output standards. It stressed that there is no need to stop using the affected engines or vehicles.

    "Going forward, we will provide detailed explanations to the authorities and promptly proceed with appropriate measures, including conducting testing in the presence of witnesses if appropriate.

    "Certification consists of having the national authorities inspect and confirm in advance that vehicles meet various standards so that customers can drive their vehicles with peace of mind. We consider the appropriate process of certification to be a major prerequisite for doing business as an automobile manufacturer.

    "We recognise the gravity of the fact that the repeated certification irregularities at Tico, following those at Daihatsu, have shaken the very foundations of the company as an automobile manufacturer," Toyota said.

    Affected engines

    The 2.4-litre (2GD-FTV) used by the Hilux, and the 2.8-litre (1GD-FTV) used by the Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado. and the 3.3-litre (F33A-FTV) engines are affected.

    Toyota did not mention how the halting of shipments would affect its South African operations.

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education


      Let's do Biz