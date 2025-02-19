Logistics Shipping
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DroppaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    TNPA enhances dredging capacity with advanced technology

    19 Feb 2025
    19 Feb 2025
    Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is enhancing its dredging capabilities with the installation of a new marine excavator on the Italeni, a Grab Hopper Dredger. This upgrade will help maintain the required depth of port berths, basins, and entrance channels, ensuring safe vessel navigation in South Africa's ports.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    A marine excavator is a specialised technological machinery that is used to improve dredging operations while ensuring safe and sustainable practises of marine and coastal environments.

    The installation of this cutting-edge technology will boost dredging volumes and increase efficiency at South Africa’s commercial seaports.

    With an investment value of R76m, the newly installed excavator is designed to grab dredged material weighing up to 2,000kg at a radius of at least 20 meters. The upgrade will enable the Italeni to efficiently handle dredged volumes of 150,000 cubic meters (m³), a significant increase from its annual capacity of 94,000 m³.

    Strategic upgrade to meet growing demand

    The upgrade replaces the excavator fitted in 2014 that has reached its operational lifespan. This feature bolsters berth availability to meet the increasing demand of larger vessels calling into South African ports.

    "The Italeni upgrade enables TNPA’s strategic intent of creating a smart port system through harnessing innovation and technology. Coupled with enhancing the dredger’s capability to dredge the ports to the required depth, the new marine excavator will ensure that our waterside infrastructure remains competitive by improving TNPA’s customer service offering," said Phyllis Difeto acting TNPA chief executive.

    Italeni is the only dredging vessel in South Africa capable of accessing confined berths and quay walls, which distinguishes the craft from the rest of TNPA’s dredging fleet, which is necessary for maintenance work.

    Read more: shipping, Transnet, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz