Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGHeineken BeveragesBataMpactBidvest MobilityGfK – An NIQ CompanyScan DisplayAsk AfrikaIrvine PartnersBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Three Ships Whisky wins world’s best at World Whiskies Awards in London

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    The World Whiskies Awards (WWA) 2024 have named Three Ships Whisky the ‘World’s Best’ in its category at a gala dinner in London. Three Ships Whisky 12-Year-Old Double Wood was judged the World’s Best Blended Limited Release. This news comes off the back of the earlier announcement that no less than four South African whiskies had been named Category Winners.
    Three Ships Whisky wins world&#x2019;s best at World Whiskies Awards in London

    In 2012, Three Ships Whisky 5-Year-Old Premium Select won World’s Best Blended Whisky at the WWA, and this year it was a finalist once more in the Blends category. Three Ships Whisky 21-Year-Old Millennium represented in the Single Malt category, while another South African whisky from the James Sedgwick Distillery won big – Bain’s Founders Collection 15-Year-Old was judged World’s Best Grain Whisky.

    For over 24 years, Whisky Magazine has run the rigorous double-blind judging process to decide the best whiskies on the planet. This year’s competition put more than 1,500 whiskies, from over 40 countries, in front of 200 international, expert judges.

    There to collect the award for World’s Best on behalf of Three Ships Whisky on the London stage was Andy Watts, former Master Distiller at the James Sedgwick Distillery. It’s high praise for Andy, who raised the standard of South African whisky over many years, as well as for the entire Three Ships Whisky team back in South Africa.

    The news that South African whiskies have been judged World’s Best may come as a surprise to some. After all, the world of whisky doesn’t move quickly, so South Africa’s rise can seem like a rocket launch. But those who’ve enjoyed these sensational whiskies over the last few decades will recognise the recent success is not unlike the aging of a fine whisky itself, thanks to the maturation of the local industry over many patient years.

    “Our Master Distillers and Blenders have put in hard work, determination and ingenuity to be able to stand with the best in the world,” said Meryll Stocks Roos, Brown Spirits Marketing Manager at Heineken Beverages South Africa. “For anyone who’s been lucky enough to taste these winning whiskies, they’ll know those qualities have paid off. But it’s certainly rewarding to have the rest of the world sit up and take notice, and it’s a great achievement for South Africa.”

    This recent success follows a steady stream of wins in the last few years, including Golds and Double Golds in international competitions, with recognition for South African Master Distillers, too. All of this has helped to raise the profile of South African whisky as a whole. “It’s an enormous honour for South African whiskies to win global recognition, and to be among the best of the best,” said Walters Uys, Centre of Excellence Spirits Lead at Heineken Beverages.

    For Three Ships Whisky, these wins are the fruits of years of grit and inventiveness. The climate of Wellington, home to the James Sedgwick Distillery, is a far cry from the misty Scottish Highlands and other ‘traditional’ whisky-making locales. Instead, the distillers who established Three Ships Whisky had to find innovative ways to turn the warm climate to their advantage. Making whisky under the South African sun was no mean feat, but it’s clearly been worth the effort, producing whisky with a bold flavour and smooth finish, and a maturity beyond its years. With these wins, those efforts have now been given the recognition they deserve on the world stage.

    Read more: whiskey, Andy Watts, Three Ships Whisky, Meryll Stocks Roos, Heineken Beverages
    NextOptions
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Related

    2024 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards special awards recipients named
    2024 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards special awards recipients named
    12 Mar 2024
    All the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees
    All the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees
    6 Mar 2024
    The OG premium cider &#x2018;Hunter&#x2019;s Gold&#x2019; invites you to #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold
    Heineken BeveragesThe OG premium cider ‘Hunter’s Gold’ invites you to #FostaTilYouTasteRealGold
    About 50 workers, mostly forklift drivers, are taking Heineken Beverages to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Workers take newly merged Heineken-Distell to the CCMA
     19 Jan 2024
    Heineken Beverages awards Red Star SA as media agency partner
    Red Star SAHeineken Beverages awards Red Star SA as media agency partner
    Savanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season
    Heineken BeveragesSavanna brings South Ahh the coolest Savivis in the coolest cooler box of the season
    The creative genius of Gregory Maqoma honoured as 2023 Basa Awards featured artist
    Business and Arts South AfricaThe creative genius of Gregory Maqoma honoured as 2023 Basa Awards featured artist
    26th Annual Basa Awards commemorate Heritage Day by honouring exceptional collaborations in Business and Arts
    Business and Arts South Africa26th Annual Basa Awards commemorate Heritage Day by honouring exceptional collaborations in Business and Arts
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz