    Nando's CMO Doug Place crowned 2024 MAA Marketer of the Year

    27 Mar 2024
    On Tuesday the winners of the 2024 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA), were announced, with Doug Place, CMO for Nando’s Africa, Middle East and South Asia, named Marketer of the Year Award.
    Doug Place has won marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.
    Doug Place has won marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.

    Nastasje Cerbone, marketing activations manager at Pernod Ricard, won the Rising Star of the Year Award, and for the second consecutive year, Discovery, won the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award.

    The winners across 14 award categories were named, including the most anticipated announcements of the evening – the winners of the three MAA leadership awards.

    Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s.
    #NedbankIMC2023 - Doug Place: 3Cs for marketers

      19 Sep 2023

    Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa, and chairperson of the MAA, says all the winners and finalists this year lived up to the challenge of solving what he calls ‘challenging opportunities’.

    “These marketers illustrate what effective marketing is all about: solving challenges and unlocking opportunities that drive business results and the growth that our economy needs to flourish,” he explains.

    “During the judging of this year’s MAA I was struck yet again by what brilliant marketers we have in this country. As part of a global organisation, I am exposed to marketing best practice from all around the world. In my opinion, all of the 2024 winners and finalists can stand tall on a global stage. There is no question that marketing as a discipline punches way above its weight in South Africa.”

    The top three finalists for the 2024 MAA Rising Star of the Year Award. Source: Supplied.
    Meet the finalists for the 2024 MAA Rising Star of the Year Award

    1 day

    The Marketer of the Year Award recognises an outstanding South African marketer who has delivered innovative marketing, impacted business results, and used their influence to drive the industry forward.

    This year’s selection committee were particularly impressed with Place’s understanding and achievement of balance in marketing initiatives, taking into consideration socio-economic factors and competitor activity.

    Stalwart marketers, like Place, serve as inspiration for up-and-coming marketers, the likes of which are celebrated through the MAA’s Rising Star of the Year Award, which honours young marketers who have demonstrated the potential to become outstanding industry leaders through impactful, analytical and creative marketing efforts.

    The awards ceremony was attended by the MAA qualifiers, the MAA Council and judges, and guests from the marketing industry.

    Winners

    AwardAwardedForAgency Partner
    The African Bank Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch Award
    WinnerHEINEKEN Beverages South AfricaSavanna Premium Cider: How Launching A New Variant Spiced Up Savanna Premium Cider’s GrowthGrey Advertising Africa
    Special CommendationHEINEKEN Beverages South AfricaAmarula Ethiopian CoffeeGrey Advertising Africa
    FinalistNando'sThe Great PretenderN/A
    The Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award
    WinnerHEINEKEN Beverages South AfricaSavanna Premium Cider: How Some “Spice” Cemented Savanna’s Brand PositioningGrey Advertising Africa
    Special CommendationSAB (AB InBev)Castle Lite - Liten UpOgilvy South Africa
    The Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award
    WinnerSanlamSanlam LI:FE of ConfidenceAccenture Song
    Special CommendationNando'sNando's Bright SidesVML South Africa
    FinalistShopriteXXtra Savings Plus Monthly Subscription99c
    FinalistKFC SAEat Chicken For BreakfastOgilvy South Africa
    Excellence in Reputation Management Award
    WinnerKFC SAAnything For The TasteOgilvy South Africa
    Special CommendationThe International Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaICC Women's T20 World CupLevergy
    Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Award
    While there was some good work entered into this category, judges were of the opinion that submissions entered this year were not of a standard required to win a Marketing Achievement Award
    The Reveel Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Award
    WinnerNando'sNando's Affordability Strategy 2.0N/A
    Special CommendationThe International Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaThe ICC Women's T20 World CupLevergy
    FinalistDiscovery BankDiscovery Bank: Real-Time Forex AccountsN/A
    FinalistVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen, Game OnOgilvy South Africa
    The HKLM Excellence in Internal Marketing Award
    WinnerNando'sNando’s PERi-Post – Changing lives and building brand love.TILU Creative
    Special CommendationNedbankNedbank #2Million Digital Internal CampaignArtifact Advertising
    The Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Award
    WinnerBurger KingThe 2022 Burger King Value CampaignGrey Advertising Africa
    Special CommendationMondelēzCadbury: Gen 4, Homegrown StoriesOgilvy South Africa
    FinalistKFC SAWhere There's a Bucket, There's a FamilyOgilvy South Africa
    FinalistProcter & GambleGillette: Indoda Can ShaveessenceMediacom
    FinalistTiger BrandsJungle: Heart to HeartN/A
    The Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Award
    WinnerNando'sNando's Bright SidesVML South Africa
    Special CommendationSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceAccenture Song
    FinalistVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen, Game OnOgilvy South Africa
    FinalistTiger BrandsTinkies: Made with YouHellosquare
    The Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award (The Limited Budget, Unlimited Idea Award)
    WinnerThe South African Airways Museum SocietyWild Pursuit Online Marketing Project for the South African Airways MuseumWild Pursuit Online Marketing
    Special CommendationAbsaAbsa Load Shedding SolutionsCarat
    Special CommendationPEPPEP FindsOgilvy South Africa
    Special CommendationJacaranda FMJacaranda FM's #SafeSpaceN/A
    Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing Award
    WinnerSAB (AB InBev)Carling Cup - The Gates Are OpenOgilvy South Africa
    FinalistNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineLevergy
    FinalistNedbankNedbank Cup Reality FootballLevergy
    The Old Mutual Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Award
    WinnerSAB (AB InBev)Castle Lager - Bread of the NationOgilvy South Africa
    Special CommendationPEPPEP Changing StationsOgilvy South Africa
    FinalistThe Shoprite GroupShoprite Homegrown99c
    The Marketing Achievement Awards Rising Star of the Year Award
    WinnerNastasje CerboneMarketing Activation Manager Inverroche & LilletPernod Ricard South Africa
    FinalistAmy PhillipsAvon Brand ManagerAvon South Africa
    FinalistTony PitsoTony Pitso, Founder & CEOeChamps
    The Marketing Achievement Awards Marketing Person of the Year Award
    WinnerDoug PlaceCMO for Nando's Africa, Middle East, and South AsiaNando's
    FinalistDr Melanie Van RooyHead of MarketingClicks Retailers
    FinalistArné RustBrand Director of Carling Black Label, Hansa and Lion Lager, AFRICASAB (AB InBev)
    FinalistGrant MacphersonChief Marketing OfficerKFC Africa
    The Marketing Achievement Awards Marketing Organisation of the Year Award
    WinnerDiscovery Limited

    This year, Immaculata Segooa, head of integrated marketing communication at Discovery Limited, chaired the Rising Star judging panel. She says that the judges were very impressed with the 2024 winner, Nastasje Cerbone, who showcased the skills of a balanced marketer by using both analytical and creative marketing elements to win over consumers and achieve business results. “Her broad experience, strategic acumen, and leadership skills shone through in both the nominations by her colleagues, as well as in the Inverroche Amber Gin Case Study that she presented to the judging committee,” says Segooa.

    The judges were impressed by her collaborative approach and ability to galvanise internal and external support to drive results and how she adeptly balances long-term vision with short-term challenges - demonstrating proficiency in strategic planning, communication, budget management, problem-solving, and innovative execution.

    “This and her commitment to empowerment and self-development, distinguishes her as a Next Gen marketer, highly deserving of this year’s Rising Star of the Year Award,” says Segooa.

    This year, the adjudication panel for the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award was chaired by Enzo Scarcella, chief consumer officer at the MTN Group.

    14 categories

    Judges on the panel declared Discovery Limited as the clear winner of the award, which celebrates organisations that have harnessed strategic marketing to deliver sustained business growth.

    “What differentiates Discovery and sets them apart from many other organisations is the concept of living Shared Value, which shines through in their work.  They consistently demonstrate that when a disciplined marketing approach is applied to a robust business strategy, with an array of excellently executed marketing activities, this translates to solid business results,” says Scarcella.

    This year’s MAA entries in 14 different award categories were judged by more than 50 industry experts against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing initiative on business objectives and bottom line.

    Each written submission was evaluated against specified criteria; the merits of each top-scoring entry were assessed in peer quorums; and in the case of the three leadership categories, online interviews were conducted with the nominees and their colleagues in order to understand the finalists and their work.

    marketer, Nando's, Doug Place, MAA
    NextOptions

