Nando's CMO Doug Place crowned 2024 MAA Marketer of the Year

On Tuesday the winners of the 2024 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA), were announced, with Doug Place, CMO for Nando’s Africa, Middle East and South Asia, named Marketer of the Year Award.

Doug Place has won marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.

Nastasje Cerbone, marketing activations manager at Pernod Ricard, won the Rising Star of the Year Award, and for the second consecutive year, Discovery, won the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award.

The winners across 14 award categories were named, including the most anticipated announcements of the evening – the winners of the three MAA leadership awards.

Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa, and chairperson of the MAA, says all the winners and finalists this year lived up to the challenge of solving what he calls ‘challenging opportunities’.

“These marketers illustrate what effective marketing is all about: solving challenges and unlocking opportunities that drive business results and the growth that our economy needs to flourish,” he explains.

“During the judging of this year’s MAA I was struck yet again by what brilliant marketers we have in this country. As part of a global organisation, I am exposed to marketing best practice from all around the world. In my opinion, all of the 2024 winners and finalists can stand tall on a global stage. There is no question that marketing as a discipline punches way above its weight in South Africa.”

The Marketer of the Year Award recognises an outstanding South African marketer who has delivered innovative marketing, impacted business results, and used their influence to drive the industry forward.

This year’s selection committee were particularly impressed with Place’s understanding and achievement of balance in marketing initiatives, taking into consideration socio-economic factors and competitor activity.

Stalwart marketers, like Place, serve as inspiration for up-and-coming marketers, the likes of which are celebrated through the MAA’s Rising Star of the Year Award, which honours young marketers who have demonstrated the potential to become outstanding industry leaders through impactful, analytical and creative marketing efforts.

The awards ceremony was attended by the MAA qualifiers, the MAA Council and judges, and guests from the marketing industry.

Winners

Award Awarded For Agency Partner The African Bank Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch Award Winner HEINEKEN Beverages South Africa Savanna Premium Cider: How Launching A New Variant Spiced Up Savanna Premium Cider’s Growth Grey Advertising Africa Special Commendation HEINEKEN Beverages South Africa Amarula Ethiopian Coffee Grey Advertising Africa Finalist Nando's The Great Pretender N/A The Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award Winner HEINEKEN Beverages South Africa Savanna Premium Cider: How Some “Spice” Cemented Savanna’s Brand Positioning Grey Advertising Africa Special Commendation SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite - Liten Up Ogilvy South Africa The Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award Winner Sanlam Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Accenture Song Special Commendation Nando's Nando's Bright Sides VML South Africa Finalist ShopriteX Xtra Savings Plus Monthly Subscription 99c Finalist KFC SA Eat Chicken For Breakfast Ogilvy South Africa Excellence in Reputation Management Award Winner KFC SA Anything For The Taste Ogilvy South Africa Special Commendation The International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa ICC Women's T20 World Cup Levergy Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Award While there was some good work entered into this category, judges were of the opinion that submissions entered this year were not of a standard required to win a Marketing Achievement Award The Reveel Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Award Winner Nando's Nando's Affordability Strategy 2.0 N/A Special Commendation The International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Levergy Finalist Discovery Bank Discovery Bank: Real-Time Forex Accounts N/A Finalist Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen, Game On Ogilvy South Africa The HKLM Excellence in Internal Marketing Award Winner Nando's Nando’s PERi-Post – Changing lives and building brand love. TILU Creative Special Commendation Nedbank Nedbank #2Million Digital Internal Campaign Artifact Advertising The Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Award Winner Burger King The 2022 Burger King Value Campaign Grey Advertising Africa Special Commendation Mondelēz Cadbury: Gen 4, Homegrown Stories Ogilvy South Africa Finalist KFC SA Where There's a Bucket, There's a Family Ogilvy South Africa Finalist Procter & Gamble Gillette: Indoda Can Shave essenceMediacom Finalist Tiger Brands Jungle: Heart to Heart N/A The Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Award Winner Nando's Nando's Bright Sides VML South Africa Special Commendation Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Accenture Song Finalist Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen, Game On Ogilvy South Africa Finalist Tiger Brands Tinkies: Made with You Hellosquare The Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award (The Limited Budget, Unlimited Idea Award) Winner The South African Airways Museum Society Wild Pursuit Online Marketing Project for the South African Airways Museum Wild Pursuit Online Marketing Special Commendation Absa Absa Load Shedding Solutions Carat Special Commendation PEP PEP Finds Ogilvy South Africa Special Commendation Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpace N/A Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing Award Winner SAB (AB InBev) Carling Cup - The Gates Are Open Ogilvy South Africa Finalist Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Levergy Finalist Nedbank Nedbank Cup Reality Football Levergy The Old Mutual Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Award Winner SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lager - Bread of the Nation Ogilvy South Africa Special Commendation PEP PEP Changing Stations Ogilvy South Africa Finalist The Shoprite Group Shoprite Homegrown 99c The Marketing Achievement Awards Rising Star of the Year Award Winner Nastasje Cerbone Marketing Activation Manager Inverroche & Lillet Pernod Ricard South Africa Finalist Amy Phillips Avon Brand Manager Avon South Africa Finalist Tony Pitso Tony Pitso, Founder & CEO eChamps The Marketing Achievement Awards Marketing Person of the Year Award Winner Doug Place CMO for Nando's Africa, Middle East, and South Asia Nando's Finalist Dr Melanie Van Rooy Head of Marketing Clicks Retailers Finalist Arné Rust Brand Director of Carling Black Label, Hansa and Lion Lager, AFRICA SAB (AB InBev) Finalist Grant Macpherson Chief Marketing Officer KFC Africa The Marketing Achievement Awards Marketing Organisation of the Year Award Winner Discovery Limited

This year, Immaculata Segooa, head of integrated marketing communication at Discovery Limited, chaired the Rising Star judging panel. She says that the judges were very impressed with the 2024 winner, Nastasje Cerbone, who showcased the skills of a balanced marketer by using both analytical and creative marketing elements to win over consumers and achieve business results. “Her broad experience, strategic acumen, and leadership skills shone through in both the nominations by her colleagues, as well as in the Inverroche Amber Gin Case Study that she presented to the judging committee,” says Segooa.

The judges were impressed by her collaborative approach and ability to galvanise internal and external support to drive results and how she adeptly balances long-term vision with short-term challenges - demonstrating proficiency in strategic planning, communication, budget management, problem-solving, and innovative execution.

“This and her commitment to empowerment and self-development, distinguishes her as a Next Gen marketer, highly deserving of this year’s Rising Star of the Year Award,” says Segooa.

This year, the adjudication panel for the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award was chaired by Enzo Scarcella, chief consumer officer at the MTN Group.

14 categories

Judges on the panel declared Discovery Limited as the clear winner of the award, which celebrates organisations that have harnessed strategic marketing to deliver sustained business growth.

“What differentiates Discovery and sets them apart from many other organisations is the concept of living Shared Value, which shines through in their work. They consistently demonstrate that when a disciplined marketing approach is applied to a robust business strategy, with an array of excellently executed marketing activities, this translates to solid business results,” says Scarcella.

This year’s MAA entries in 14 different award categories were judged by more than 50 industry experts against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing initiative on business objectives and bottom line.

Each written submission was evaluated against specified criteria; the merits of each top-scoring entry were assessed in peer quorums; and in the case of the three leadership categories, online interviews were conducted with the nominees and their colleagues in order to understand the finalists and their work.