NedbankIMC2023 - Doug Place: 3Cs for marketers

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s (for South Africa and the Middle East).
Place says marketers play a critical role in business as they are the only function that harnesses all the company resources in the origination to imagine a better future for the organisation.
“Because of the role that business plays in SA, two-thirds of SA’s economy is driven by private consumption and private business, making marketers vital not only for their businesses but for the country as a whole,” says Place.
He adds that it is the biggest opportunity we have as a country is to get our economy back on track. “It is the best tool how to take people out of poverty.”
To achieve this, he gave 3Cs:
“Chaos is the foundation of innovation. Chaos is a problem, but it is also a massive opportunity, and it is our job to run towards chaos and towards problems, to solve consumer problems, which creates the first C, which is a contribution to the economy.