Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

GfK – An NIQ CompanyBateleur Brand PlanningSmile 90.4FMKantarKLABroad MediaDash Digital StudioAsante SolutionsInvibes AdvertisingDentsuBMi ResearchHOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Nedbank IMC Conference News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC2023 - Doug Place: 3Cs for marketers

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s.
Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s.

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s (for South Africa and the Middle East).

Place says marketers play a critical role in business as they are the only function that harnesses all the company resources in the origination to imagine a better future for the organisation.

“Because of the role that business plays in SA, two-thirds of SA’s economy is driven by private consumption and private business, making marketers vital not only for their businesses but for the country as a whole,” says Place.

He adds that it is the biggest opportunity we have as a country is to get our economy back on track. “It is the best tool how to take people out of poverty.”

To achieve this, he gave 3Cs:

  • Contribute meaningfully to the economy.
  • Make sure leaders run their businesses and brands well to collaborate and solve business and societal problems.
  • To embrace the chaos.

“Chaos is the foundation of innovation. Chaos is a problem, but it is also a massive opportunity, and it is our job to run towards chaos and towards problems, to solve consumer problems, which creates the first C, which is a contribution to the economy.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Nando's, Nedbank, IMC, marketers, Danette Breitenbach, Doug Place, #NedbankIMC

Related

Zayd Abrahams, chief marketing and strategy officer, Tiger Brands
#NedbankIMC2023 - Zayd Abrahams: Brands and agencies need to collaborate0 minute ago
Mteto Nyati, executive chairperson of Business Systems Group (BSG)
#NedbankIMC2023 - Mteto Nyati: The importance of leadership1 minute ago
Dustin Chick, partner M&C Saatchi Group and MD of Razor
#NedbankIMC2023 - Dustin Chick: The importance of the future of reputation1 minute ago
Luca Gallarelli CEO of TBWA South Africa
#NedbankIMC2023 - Luca Gallarelli: Embrace chaos, bring back the magic2 minutes ago
Nick Law creative chairperson, Accenture Song, New York, US
#NedbankIMC2023 - Nick Law: 7 principles for creative agencies2 minutes ago
Brian Mtongana, executive creative director for Woolworths
#NedbankIMC2023 - Brian Mtongana: 10 dimensions of a brand2 minutes ago
Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative
#NedbankIMC2023 - Roanna Williams: Creativity can change the world3 minutes ago
Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK
#NedbankIMC2023 - Shayoni Lynn: Be proative about your reputation33 minutes ago

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz