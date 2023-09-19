Industries

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC2023 - Brian Mtongana: 10 dimensions of a brand

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Brian Mtongana, executive creative director for Woolworths
We caught up with some of the speakers, including Brian Mtongana, executive creative director for Woolworths.

Mtongana says he was inspired to do this talk at the conference as everywhere he goes people ask him about the brand. “This means that they love the brand.”

It led him to think about how the brand works to be so loved. “So I took the word difference, and using each of its letters elaborated on 10 dimensions of the brand, one for each letter of the word, so d for distinction and so on,” he explains.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Woolworths, Nedbank, IMC, Danette Breitenbach, retail brands, Brian Mtongana, Nedbank IMC, #NedbankIMC2023

