NedbankIMC2023 - Brian Mtongana: 10 dimensions of a brand

The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Brian Mtongana, executive creative director for Woolworths.

Mtongana says he was inspired to do this talk at the conference as everywhere he goes people ask him about the brand. “This means that they love the brand.”

It led him to think about how the brand works to be so loved. “So I took the word difference, and using each of its letters elaborated on 10 dimensions of the brand, one for each letter of the word, so d for distinction and so on,” he explains.