    Penny Ntuli leaves Gagasi FM over R2,800 salary

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    27 Mar 2024
    Gagasi FM, a popular radio station in South Africa, found itself at the center of attention after radio host Penny Ntuli revealed on social media that she turned down an offer of R2,800 per month. Ntuli expressed her dismay at the salary, stating that it was insufficient to support her family.
    Penny Ntuli will not be returning to the station. Source: Instagram.
    Penny Ntuli will not be returning to the station. Source: Instagram.

    End of an era

    Confirming the situation, Ntuli shared, "To confirm the 'rumours,' yes, I have left the job. It was time to renew contracts, and I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told that I'll be getting paid R 2,800 per month (something not too far from what I was getting paid for the past two years)."

    Confidential

    However, Gagasi FM has remained tight-lipped about the issue, stating that they are unable to discuss compensation details of their employees.

    “Unfortunately we can’t discuss remuneration matters publicly as they are confidential,” said Khulekani Shandu, business development lead.

    HOT 102.7FM and Moneyweb launch new business show to boost on-air offerings

    15 Mar 2024

    Expressing her disappointment, Ntuli further added, "With that amount of money, I won't be able to do much. I asked where I would stand… I asked how I would support my family with that money because everyone looks up to me? Will they live off that money? I was speechless."

    “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to present and how much I love Gagasi FM, but it's true I'm not coming back this year, but even so, I'm very grateful to Gagasi FM for the opportunity."

    The situation has sparked discussions about fair pay in the media industry, with many calling for transparency and equitable compensation for radio hosts and media personalities.

    Actor and presenter Khaya Dladla also announced his departure from the station in an Instagram post.

    Shandu said a new lineup will be announced soon.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

