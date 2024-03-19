The Odd Number crafts a powerful campaign for Loeries 2024: This is Tough. So are You

The Loeries has released its 2024 campaign which was created by award-winning agency The Odd Number. The campaign theme of This is tough. So are you acknowledges the efforts of the advertising community in creating breakthrough campaigns despite the challenges faced.

The Loeries has revealed a new campaign. Source: Supplied.

Resilience

“The campaign truly is about the resilience of this industry,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Be it at the brand, agency or production sides, the challenge of creating great work that resonates with consumers has never been tougher but also never been filled with such a feeling a of achievement. This is why this campaign is so needed in this time.”

The campaign is rooted on the insight of the passion that exists at the various levels in the ideation & creation of work that truly embodies creative excellence. The multitude of challenges range from just finding the right idea to spiralling costs and the challenges of needing to execute in a time-sensitive environment.

Utilising these insights, The Odd Number crafted a campaign that not only acknowledges the numerous tough moments for every person involved in creating great work, but also in lauding the reality of the immense passion that exists and, is ultimately utilised, in delivering

work that is worthy of a Loerie Award.

“When one looks at our industry from the outside in, it’s easy to assume that what we do takes little effort. They see the work, enjoy its playfulness and think that in order to get there, there was no effort applied. When in reality what we do is tough!” says The Odd Number’s Neema Nouse.

“So truth inspired this idea. We wanted to acknowledge the fighter spirit it takes to do what we do every day and celebrate the fact that the Loeries provide a platform where we’re able to prove just how tough we are.”

Poetic reflection

The campaign manifesto includes a poetic reflection of the realities of the industry, as highlighted in this excerpt:

“Advertising is tough for art directors who have to deal with texts from their copywriters who crack an idea at 11:30 p.m. and then come to hate the exact same idea at 11:30 a.m. the next morning. It’s tough for brands who must find extra budget in a year when the company made a loss. It’s tough for DTP who has to wait hours for the creative to send open files.”

It continues with a positive note on this effort: And that’s why we look forward to the Loerie Awards. Because they acknowledge the fact

that making excellent work is tough. And every year, the awards remind us and celebrate the plain fact that:

This is tough. But hey, so are you.

The campaign is now live across Loeries website and social media pages. Loeries entries are open and the early bird deadline is 3 May 2024.



