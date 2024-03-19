Smart Money Season 4 presented by PPS Investments – coming soon

The exciting new fourth season of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is coming soon.

Season Four is sponsored by PPS Investments and will focus on investing and wealth management.

PPS Investments is the preferred wealth management services provider for graduate professionals.

It offers a wide range of solutions that help South Africans create and manage their long-term wealth.

Watch Smart Money Season Four

Season Four of Smart Money, powered by PPS Investments, will feature fascinating interviews with experts from a wide range of companies.

These industry leaders will cover a broad selection of important topics, making Season Four a must-watch for every South African who wants to save effectively for the future.

Each episode will interview a new expert and will be available on the Smart Money website and Daily Investor’s YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify pages.

Watch the trailer for Season Four of Smart Money below.

