Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaeMediaOgilvy South AfricaRand ShowVicinity MediaEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioDigify AfricaMegaVision MediaBrandMappDaily MaverickPointVERVEKagiso Media RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Smart Money Season 4 presented by PPS Investments – coming soon

    Issued by Broad Media
    19 Mar 2024
    19 Mar 2024
    The exciting new fourth season of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is coming soon.
    Smart Money Season 4 presented by PPS Investments &#x2013; coming soon

    The fourth season of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is coming soon.

    Season Four is sponsored by PPS Investments and will focus on investing and wealth management.

    PPS Investments is the preferred wealth management services provider for graduate professionals.

    It offers a wide range of solutions that help South Africans create and manage their long-term wealth.

    Watch Smart Money Season Four

    Season Four of Smart Money, powered by PPS Investments, will feature fascinating interviews with experts from a wide range of companies.

    These industry leaders will cover a broad selection of important topics, making Season Four a must-watch for every South African who wants to save effectively for the future.

    Each episode will interview a new expert and will be available on the Smart Money website and Daily Investor’s YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify pages.

    Watch the trailer for Season Four of Smart Money below.

    Read more: Alishia Seckam, PPS Investments, Smart Money, Broad Media
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    How advertising on BusinessTech turbocharges South Africa&#x2019;s leading e-commerce retailers
    Broad MediaHow advertising on BusinessTech turbocharges South Africa’s leading e-commerce retailers
    How MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
    Broad MediaHow MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
    How a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    Why your executives need to build a strong personal brand &#x2013; and how BusinessTech can help
    Broad MediaWhy your executives need to build a strong personal brand – and how BusinessTech can help
    The power of MyBroadband&#x2019;s sponsored content
    Broad MediaThe power of MyBroadband’s sponsored content
    How a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    What&#x2019;s next in 2024 &#x2013; season 9 of South Africa&#x2019;s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Broad MediaWhat’s next in 2024 – season 9 of South Africa’s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Business Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz