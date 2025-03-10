Subscribe & Follow
The countdown begins to the Africa Trade Conference: Access Bank to host pioneering event in Cape Town
With Africa’s trade finance gap standing at $81bn annually, the ATC aims to tackle key barriers hindering trade – particularly for SMEs and domestic enterprises – by fostering collaboration, exploring innovative financial solutions, and advocating for sustainable trade practices.
Roosevelt Ogbonna, group managing director/chief executive officer, Access Bank PLC, emphasised the importance of the Africa Trade Conference, in addressing these pressing issues.
“The Africa Trade Conference represents a crucial step in redefining Africa’s trade potential. By creating platforms for dialogue, innovation, and actionable solutions, Access Bank is enabling African businesses to connect and thrive in the global economy,” he said.
With a presence in 24 countries, including 16 across Africa, Access Bank is strategically positioned as a gateway to foster both intra-African and international trade, leveraging its extensive network to simplify complexities and drive inclusive economic growth.
Seyi Kumapayi, executive director, African subsidiaries, Access Bank, adds:
“The Africa Trade Conference is a platform to not only address Africa’s trade challenges, but to champion the continent’s opportunities. Through strategic partnerships, tailored financial solutions, built on the ethos of sustainability, we are paving the way for Africa’s businesses to take their place on the global stage.”
The event will bring together top executives from leading global banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and key industry leaders, featuring thought-provoking discussions on topical issues like:
- Overcoming trade barriers in Africa and enhancing market access through innovative solutions
- Trade facilitation and economic growth in Africa: A keen look into the future
- Trade and environmental sustainability in Africa for enhanced growth opportunities
- Unlocking Africa's trade potential in the global market: Impact of digitisation and innovation in world supply chain
As the countdown to 12 March 2025, begins, businesses, policymakers, and investors are invited to be part of this transformative event.
To register, visit https://africatradeconference.accessbankplc.com/.
