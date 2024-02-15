Superbalist's 3rd Street Store a triple win with triple the impact

Industries

    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    Superbalist’s hosted its third Street Store at the Salvation Army in Green Point over the weekend of 10 February, providing a pop-up shopping experience for those in need, enabling them to select clothes and shoes that they need.
    Image supplied. The Superbalist team turned out in numbers to ensure that the Green Point homeless community were well supported at the Street Store held on 10 February 2024
    Image supplied. The Superbalist team turned out in numbers to ensure that the Green Point homeless community were well supported at the Street Store held on 10 February 2024

    Created by M&C Saatchi Abel, the Street Store, is an open source, not-for-profit volunteer initiative that enables the public and organisations to create dignified shopping experiences for the homeless who need clothes and shoes.

    Superbalist held their first street stores in 2022, where they provided clothing for homeless people.

    “We are cognisant, as a business that sells clothing, that economic headwinds have rendered many in an untenable position, especially as we head closer to the winter months.

    “The Superbalist team was determined to be a part of the solution, and felt privileged to be able to host a street store and provide support to those in need in our community,” says David Cohen, CEO at Superbalist.

    Image supplied. A Superbalist volunteer sets up clothing hangers to display items in the Street Store
    Image supplied. A Superbalist volunteer sets up clothing hangers to display items in the Street Store

    Circular economy

    In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards sustainable consumption practices, with the circular economy in particular, emerging as a significant contributor to this movement.

    Superbalist’s customers have played their role in shaping better outcomes for communities by donating their clothes at various Pick-Up Points around the country.

    Image supplied. The homeless community in Green Point were treated to a dignified shopping experience
    Image supplied. The homeless community in Green Point were treated to a dignified shopping experience

    Triple the impact

    The Superbalist Street Store represents a triple win with triple the impact.

    Donating clothing creates a ripple effect of social benefits within communities. It provides individuals and families in need with access to clothing, alleviating financial burdens and promoting dignity.

    Superbalist supports the circular economy model, where goods are reused and repurposed, fostering sustainability while simultaneously bolstering economic resilience.

    Clothing donations benefit the environment, by extending the lifespan of clothing, conserving raw materials, and reducing energy consumption.

    “Playing a role in uplifting the communities in which we operate is important to us. We believe that the Street Store represents a powerful mechanism for driving positive change across social, economic, and environmental domains.

    “Embracing the ethos of reuse and generosity, Superbalist will continue to play a role in contributing to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future,” adds Cohen.

