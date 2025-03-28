South Africa's tech-driven gated communities set a new global standard

South Africa’s gated communities are rapidly gaining recognition as some of the best-managed in the world, thanks to innovative local technology solutions.

Source: Supplied.

With a growing focus on efficiency and security, tech firms are transforming estate environments into seamlessly run communities. Leading the charge, Glovent Solutions has expanded its smartphone-based community management system with 40 advanced tools, now implemented across more than 100 of the country’s high-end residential estates.

"The fact that these expanding islands of excellence remain available while much of the country grapples with service-delivery challenges is welcome news,” says Anton Potgieter, chief executive officer of Glovent Solutions.

“We hope the tech-based enhanced quality of life we are able to provide within Glovent-managed estates will serve as a case study for other communities across the country,” adds Potgieter.

From originally specialising in high-tech access control, Glovent has in recent years turned its attention to developing everything a modern estate needs to operate effectively.

Now, visitor management and emergency alerts are perfectly complemented by a comprehensive suite of community-engagement tools. These digitised community-management functions include tools designed to enhance communication, optimise facility bookings and streamline daily operations with an online helpdesk.

With over 40 powerful tools at their disposal, Glovent community administrators are empowered to manage all aspects of their communities effectively, ensuring an elevated living experience.

The top five tools most appreciated by community managers are as follows:

Database management allows estate managers to efficiently track and manage properties, people, pets, and vehicles.

The Communication Suite delivers real-time interaction so residents are always empowered and in the know through in-app push messaging, SMS, and email notifications.

Glovent’s SOS Suite is a powerful and multi-layered emergency alert system that ensures swift and effective responses during critical situations, while also offering three distinct levels of emergency alerts.

The Speed Penalty management feature is one of Glovent’s newest innovations and is seamlessly integrated into the Glovent Mobile App to enhance safety in residential estates and gated communities.

The Facility Bookings feature simplifies estate-amenity management and the reservation of community facilities such as clubhouses, tennis and padel courts, and swimming pools.

Glovent’s smartphone-based app is a comprehensive community management tool designed to assist management committees with the efficient day to day organisation of their community while also providing a single instant interface for community members to interact with their estate and its facilities and services.

Most leading residential estates across South Africa use Glovent to centralise their community management function, offering a streamlined experience for both administrators and residents.