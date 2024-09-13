SA tops business events study list

South Africa is recognised as a top contender in the latest Business Events Brand Study by the National Convention Bureau. This research assesses the country’s position as a business events destination, identifies areas for improvement, and tracks brand performance. Insights from destination management companies, Incentive Houses, and key decision-makers have guided the study, to bolster South Africa’s reputation and establish it as a leading destination for business events.

Understanding the landscape of incentive travel

In the dynamic world of incentive travel, the United States has long held the crown as the leading destination, offering excellent experiences and logistical ease for organisers worldwide. However, a significant shift is occurring as other regions, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore, build stronger brand equity and challenge the traditional European favourites such as Italy, France, and the United Kingdom (UK).

This evolving landscape creates opportunities and challenges for countries vying to capture a share of this lucrative market.

South Africa's position in the global arena

South Africa, with its rich cultural heritage and unique offerings, stands out as a compelling yet less prominent when compared to other destinations in the incentive travel market.

According to recent data, South Africa boasts the highest brand commitment score in Africa at 47,1, narrowly edging out Rwanda (46.1) and Kenya (43.0). However, on a global scale, these African nations lag behind their competitors, with the top five countries being the United States of America (USA), UAE, Singapore, Canada, and France.

Despite its potential, South Africa's awareness among incentive travel organisers is relatively low at 26%, with only 13% familiar with its offerings. Long-term consideration for the country sits at 14%, while short-term consideration is at 7%. These figures highlight a significant growth opportunity for South Africa to position itself more prominently in the minds of key decision-makers in the business events space.

Overcoming perceptions and barriers

Personal safety, quality accommodation, political stability, good air connectivity, value for money, and visa processes are respectively among the most desirable attributes for incentive decision makers when selecting destinations for their clients.

Countries like the UK, Singapore, and Australia are lauded for their safety, while the USA, UAE, and UK excel in quality accommodation. Singapore, the USA, and France are preferred for ease of local transportation, and the USA, France, and the UK for air connectivity. The USA, Germany, and the UK lead in infrastructure, setting a high benchmark for other destinations.

Capitalising on unique strengths

Despite South Africa not having a higher prominence for its hygiene factors, the destination possesses unique strengths that can be leveraged to enhance its appeal in the incentive travel market. South Africa is perceived as a highly differentiated and unique destination, offering a distinctive experience that resonates with these businesses.

Those who have hosted incentive travel in South Africa report high satisfaction citing quality accommodation, vibrant leisure options, favourable climate, value for money, and rich cultural experiences.

While South Africa has unique offerings, these are not as well-known and therefore, the long-term goal is to convert awareness into consideration and hosting opportunities. Key action areas for South Africa are to work on being more prominent as a business events destination.

Decision makers, utilise travel intermediaries, stakeholders (such as travel planning teams, and event teams), and social media to inform their decision-making process, for incentive travel, they rely less on direct interactions with tourism boards and Convention Bureaus as sources of information. South Africa needs to effectively communicate the applicable content through the above channels.

Being in the right channels, making strategic partnerships, effective communication on personal safety, and ease of getting around in the country may collectively improve South Africa’s key measures. Additionally, leveraging the country’s unique attributes such as favourable climate, quality-assured accommodations, and being one of Africa’s key ports of entry, can attract incentive businesses to seek new and exciting destinations.

Globally, nearly half of decision-makers start short-listing destinations six months to a year before the event, with most organisations planning incentive travel once or twice a year. Promoting South Africa as a 'friendly,' 'exciting,' and 'fun' destination are attributes that are highly desired in incentive travel. Furthermore, South Africa's vibrant culture and diverse experiences can position it competitively within these categories.

The South Africa National Convention Bureau (SANCB), through its B2B brand campaigns, highlight South Africa's value proposition to these decision-makers. The objective of these campaigns is to showcase the country's unique offerings and experiences, including the support services the SANCB provides to clients considering South Africa as their next incentive destination.

The journey of positioning South Africa as a premier incentive travel destination has many opportunities and is rich with potential. By addressing key concerns and capitalising on its unique strengths, South Africa can transform its brand perception and capture a larger share of the global incentive travel market. With strategic marketing and a focus on safety and infrastructure, South Africa is poised to shine as a viable choice for incentive travel on a global scale.