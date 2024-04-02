Savanna Premium Cider, the most loved cider in the South Ahh and the biggest supporter of local comedy, is bringing the Savanna Comedy Bar back to the people in 2024. As a nation, it’s our superpower to laugh at ourselves. We laughed through droughts, through lockdown, and we’re still laughing in the dark because of loadshedding. It is time to get out of those sweatpants and turn the spotlight back onto live shows with the best laughs. Siyavanna SA – we get you and so this year Savanna is giving you a front-row seat to the funniest moments with our best local comedians across the country.

Brace yourselves for a crisp and dry revival as the Savanna Comedy Bar gears up to bring the house down. Reignite your love for live comedy where you can #ShowUpForStandUp in support of South African comedians. You could win 1 of 5 VVIP Exclusive Comedy Bar Experiences valued at R100k each, when you buy any Savanna Premium Cider over March and April, dial *120*20086# or scan the QR code to enter! It's time to keep stand-up comedians and comedy venues at the heart of the action." says Kayla Hendricks, Senior Brand Manager for Savanna.

Savanna is going on tour with our best local comedians, dropping into cities, towns and some really unexpected places all over the country to bring some much-deserved laughs because we can all really do with some right now. After all, comedy is a basic human right. It's time to # ShowUpForStandUp. To join in the fun, you can navigate your way through the laughter universe with the Savanna Comedy Directory. Your go-to source for all things comedy in South Ah, from Savanna-sponsored shows to curated stand-up events nationwide.

Stay tuned to our social media for our latest updates, and exclusive content. Check out the Savanna Comedy Bar listing in your area, show up for stand-up, and rub shoulders with the funniest comedians in South Ahh. With Savanna Comedy Bar, every night is a comedy night.

Show up, sip, and savour the crisp and dry humour!

#SiyavannaSA #ShowUpForStandUp

Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.