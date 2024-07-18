Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedOnPoint PRSAICATrialogueNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanlam Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs with funding boost

    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    Women face significant barriers in the realm of entrepreneurship, including access to finance, networking opportunities, societal norms, and mentorship.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Securing funding and investment can be particularly challenging, limiting their ability to grow their businesses. Additionally, limited access to professional networks can hinder their business expansion and knowledge acquisition.

    Societal norms and prevalent gender biases often discourage women from pursuing entrepreneurship, further compounding these issues. A lack of mentors and role models in their industries can impede women's entrepreneurial growth, making it harder for them to navigate and succeed in their business ventures.

    In a collaborative effort to bolster budding women entrepreneurs, the Sanlam Foundation is funding 30 women entrepreneurs as part of the Sanlam Foundation Enterprise and Supplier Development programme, with Black Umbrellas, a partner entity of Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, as the implementing partner.

    As part of this effort, Sanlam Foundation and Black Umbrellas recently visited Moponi Auto Parts in Randburg, owned by Beauty Risenga, a participant in the support programme.

    The site visit provided feedback and practical advice on improving efficiency and expanding her services.

    “By engaging directly with Beauty and her team, Black Umbrellas and the Sanlam Foundation were able to further tailor their support to her specific needs, fostering a collaborative environment where Beauty could express her challenges and aspirations openly,” says Raymond Matlala, Black Umbrellas project manager.

    “The visit to Moponi Auto Parts exemplifies the critical need to support women entrepreneurs,” says Nozizwe Vundla, head of the Sanlam Foundation.

    “By providing them with the necessary resources, guidance, and encouragement, we can help women like Beauty Risenga thrive in their ventures, breaking barriers and contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous economy. Supporting women entrepreneurs is not just a matter of equity but a strategic imperative for sustainable development for the Sanlam Group, which is why the Sanlam Foundation invests in such programmes.”

    Read more: women entrepreneurs, Sanlam Foundation
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    How can SA boost young female entrepreneurship despite obstacles?
    How can SA boost young female entrepreneurship despite obstacles?
     24 Jun 2024
    Navigating success: Expert advice for thriving as a female entrepreneur in SA
    Navigating success: Expert advice for thriving as a female entrepreneur in SA
     21 Aug 2023
    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
    17 Aug 2023
    3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today
    Business Partners Limited3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today
    10 Aug 2023
    Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
    Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
     17 Mar 2023
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
    31 Jan 2023
    Breaking the glass ceiling: Women in business are leading the way to economic freedom
    Breaking the glass ceiling: Women in business are leading the way to economic freedom
     2 Nov 2022
    SA female tech entrepreneurs to be honoured at upcoming Women In Tech awards
    SA female tech entrepreneurs to be honoured at upcoming Women In Tech awards
    17 Oct 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz