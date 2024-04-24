Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsGEOTERRA ImageNorth-West University (NWU)Stellenbosch University Language CentreThe CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Reach South African investors and high-net-worth individuals on their smartphones

    Issued by Broad Media
    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Affluent South Africans consume the majority of their content on their smartphones, and companies can take advantage of this to boost their marketing ROI.
    Reach South African investors and high-net-worth individuals on their smartphones

    Daily Investor is South Africa’s leading investment news website and the preferred platform for South Africa’s top finance and investment companies to advertise their products.

  • Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    This is thanks to Daily Investor’s affluent audience, which comprises investors, financial decision-makers and HNWIs.

    These readers primarily access Daily Investor’s content on their smartphones – a trend which mirrors international norms.

    This trend of mobile content consumption is why Daily Investor’s mobile advertising solutions are particularly popular among its extensive list of advertisers who want to target high-LSM individuals with relevant products and services.

    By running mobile banner advertising campaigns on Daily Investor - which positions their marketing message natively within Daily Investor articles – these companies achieve excellent reach and exposure, and generate a fantastic ROI for their marketing spend.

    Book a mobile display package

    Daily Investor’s marketing team is here to help your company plan, launch, and run an effective mobile advertising campaign on Daily Investor.

    We will manage your entire campaign on your behalf, including designing your mobile display banners (if required), managing and optimising the delivery of the banners, and reporting on your campaign’s success.

    Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    • NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz