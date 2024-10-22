Rand Show 2025: The ultimate destination for both visitors and exhibitors

Didi Okoro, head of sales at the Rand Show

The Rand Show has a rich legacy spanning over a century, and exhibitors who have participated over the years have reaped immense benefits. From small businesses looking to make their mark to established companies aiming to expand their reach, the Rand Show has been the ideal platform for businesses to grow and connect with a vast audience.

“Our time at the Rand Show was an incredible opportunity. Not only did we gain exposure to thousands of customers, but we also received attention from notable figures like the Lesufi family and several well-known actors. We can’t wait to participate again in 2025!” says Siya Simelane, founder of Maca Scents.

Whether a small business like DooLai Creations, a home care product manufacturer that has opened its first physical store after participating in three Rand Shows, or a larger corporation, the opportunities are endless. “My first experience at the Rand Show was a dream come true. The exposure was beyond what I had imagined. After selling out in my first year, the Rand Show helped me gain confidence and provided assurance that my products could compete on a larger scale. By year three, my sales had doubled, and I opened my first physical store in Honeydew in 2024,” says Manana Tladi, CEO of DooLai Creations.

Exhibitions deliver an essential element to the marketing mix.

Thousands of visitors daily give exhibitors access to a large, diverse audience. Networking opportunities: Expos provide the opportunity to meet potential customers, clients, and industry leaders.

“We’ve already seen an early demand for exhibitor spaces, and with more foot traffic than ever expected, we’re very excited for 2025. And we’ll be ready to share more news in the near future as to what visitors can expect. There are some big plans,” reveals Didi Okoro, head of sales, Rand Show.

About the Rand Show:

The Rand Show has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s expo scene for 130 years. It offers businesses the perfect platform to showcase their products and services to a wide audience, from industry professionals to everyday consumers. The 2025 edition promises to be even bigger and better, featuring entertainment, innovation, and a celebration of South African enterprise.



