Primedia CEO pays tribute to Issie Kirsh

702 and Primedia founder, Issie Kirsh passed away this weekend at the age of 90.

Commenting on Kirsh's passing, Primedia CEO Jonathan Procter has paid tribute to his legacy, saying: “By launching 702 in 1980, Issie Kirsh pioneered independent radio in South Africa. 702 was more than just a radio station, it was also an independent platform for a diversity of voices, with its independent Eyewitness News Service reflecting all opinions in the South African debate, at a time in the country’s history when alternative voices were heavily censored or banned outright.”

“Issie Kirsh was an entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to create 702. At the time, it was the only independent commercial radio station in what is now Gauteng. 702 started as a music radio station that broke the mould. It was fun, popular, and a huge commercial success,” said Procter.

“When the SABC poached 702’s on-air talent and moved their Top 40 station to FM, Kirsh changed 702 into the talk radio station it is today. Its enormous success was the foundation on which Primedia was built.”

Issie Kirsh, together with his son William, founded Primedia, one of South Africa's largest media companies.

Under Kirsh's leadership, Primedia expanded its reach and influence, investing in a diverse array of media companies.

Commenting on Kirsh’s legacy, Primedia CEO Jonathan Procter said: “702 was a pioneer in its day, launched as the ‘Rainbow of Sound’, it was aimed at all South Africans in a deeply divided country. 702, thanks to Issie, was ahead of its time. 702 today remains in service of its audience and is a radio station for South Africans of all backgrounds. We owe Issie and the Kirsh family a huge debt of gratitude for supporting independent news media. It is even more important today with the endless onslaught of vested interests and unverified news on independent journalism which is a cornerstone of any successful democracy.”

“Issie Kirsh was deeply motivated by serving his audience. In the initial stages of 702, he opened a walk-in crisis centre in Hillbrow and a Help Line for its listeners. 702 continues with Issie’s legacy, encouraging its listeners to join the station in walking the talk to make a positive and constructive difference.”

“Issie’s legacy of serving the community and making a difference in society continues today through the various Primedia companies, and is spearheaded by our 'Primedia Cares' initiative,” commented Procter.

“Our company and country are richer for Issie’s contribution and the conversations that he enabled. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family and friends,” concluded Procter.

About Primedia Group

Primedia has its roots in 702, an independent radio station that started broadcasting in 1980. From this, the Primedia Group was established in 1994 aimed at targeting consumers on the move. Our other broadcasting platforms are 947, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and the award winning Eyewitness News. Together with radio, television, digital broadcasting, out-of-home, studios and retail advertising assets, we offer a wide range of advertising opportunities with our different platforms offering complementary reach.

The Primedia Group is owned by the Mineworkers’ Investment Company (MIC), Ethos, the FirstRand Group and the Old Mutual Group (Old Mutual Private Equity and Old Mutual Specialised Finance), our major shareholders.

Primedia currently has an established presence in several key African markets, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Eswatini, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Primedia is a proud Level 2 B-BBEE contributor.



