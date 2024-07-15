Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Oxford University PressNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityGordon Institute of Business ScienceUCT Graduate School of BusinessAdopt-a-SchoolJNPREnterprises University of PretoriaDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Oxford Saïd and Burjeel Holdings collaborate to launch the global Climate Change Challenge

    Issued by Oxford University Press
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, have announced the launch of Oxford Saïd-Burjeel Holdings Climate Change Challenge.
    Oxford Sa&#239;d and Burjeel Holdings collaborate to launch the global Climate Change Challenge

    The global competition is aimed at empowering high school students and educators to address the climate crisis across the globe. Running for the second year, finalists will present their solutions during COP29 in Azerbaijan, and the winners will be invited to study a short course at the University of Oxford.

    Following the resounding success of its inaugural year, which attracted more than 600 applications from more than 43 countries, the second year of the competition is poised to amplify its impact and engage youth from around the world in the fight against climate change.

    Last year's winners, the Acquifier Guardians are due to claim their prize by attending a short climate change course at Oxford this summer.

    Until 15 September 2024, students, as a team comprising of three to five members, along with educators, are invited to submit their proposals addressing five key themes:

    1. Food security: Addressing the impact of climate change on agricultural production, food distribution, and access to nutritious food.
    2. Biodiversity: Protecting and preserving biodiversity in the face of habitat loss, deforestation, and species extinction.
    3. Water scarcity: Developing sustainable solutions to address water scarcity, water pollution, and access to clean drinking water.
    4. Air pollution: Combating air pollution caused by industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and deforestation, and its detrimental effects on human health and the environment.
    5. Extreme weather events: Mitigating the impact of extreme weather events such as floods, tropical cyclones, droughts, and wildfires on communities and ecosystems.

    Teachers are required to submit their entries in the form of lesson plans designed to educate students about climate change and its various aspects.

    The urgency of addressing climate change has become increasingly evident. Every month from May 2023 to April 2024 has seen record-high global temperatures according to multiple datasets, with the 12-month period ending April 2024 the warmest on record. The record warmth is linked to an increase in extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, and floods. These events are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, so the need for innovative solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate change has never been more pressing.

    'The Climate Change Challenge represents our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders equipped to tackle the climate crisis head-on,' remarked Dean Soumitra Dutta of Oxford Saïd. "By empowering youth to drive change and fostering collaboration across borders, we can create a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come."

    Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman of Burjeel Holdings, added: "This collaboration underscores our commitment to addressing global challenges through education and innovation. We are seeing more extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, and floods that highlight the urgent need for decisive action against climate change. By engaging the next generation in this critical mission, we can foster the creativity and determination needed to combat the climate crisis effectively."

    In addition to global recognition, the top five finalists will be awarded the opportunity to present their solutions during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, gaining invaluable exposure and contributing to the global dialogue on climate change. The winning students will also receive a coveted opportunity to attend a specially-curated programme at Oxford University in 2025, immersing themselves in cutting-edge climate research and innovation. And, the winning teacher will be invited to participate in a programme at Oxford University in 2025, furthering their professional development and impact in the field of climate education.

    Juliane Reinecke, professor of Management Studies at Oxford Saïd, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "The Climate Change Challenge provides a platform for students and educators to transform their ideas into actionable solutions. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange, we can address the climate crisis and create a more sustainable and equitable world for all."

    For more information and to register, click here.

    Read more: climate change, University of Oxford
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Oxford University Press
    Oxford University Press advances knowledge and learning in South Africa and across the world. They produce educational material and support for Grade R to 12, TVET, higher education and home learning in a variety of South African languages, and they aim to make their content available to their customers in whichever format suits them best, whether print or digital. They welcome new ideas and fresh thinking and offer the opportunity for individuals and teams to make their mark. They believe in the transformative power of education to inspire progress and realise human potential.
    Related" >

    Related

    FAO report highlights climate stress on forests and need for innovation
    FAO report highlights climate stress on forests and need for innovation
    2 days
    Image source: pixabay from
    Climate Change Act: Improve reporting or face the consequences
    3 days
    Solar panels are seen near the cooling towers of a retired coal-fired Komati Power Station, operated by Eskom, near Komati village, in the Mpumalanga province in South Africa, 9 May 2024. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    South Africa's climate action too slow to meet its bold pledges, says report
     26 Jul 2024
    Image source: nexusplexus –
    SA’s response to climate change outlined in new law
    24 Jul 2024
    UFS, ARC launch four research chairs to tackle climate change
    UFS, ARC launch four research chairs to tackle climate change
    22 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Western Cape calls for urgent reform in emergency housing funding
     18 Jul 2024
    A dead lamb lies in the veld on a farm near drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa. Picture taken 16 November 2019. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    South Africa appeals to donors to delay its climate targets, minister says
     16 Jul 2024
    Image:
    South Africa aims for net zero emissions by 2050
    15 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz