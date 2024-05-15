Omoda's turns one, breaks into SA top 20 with bumper April

Omoda marked its first year by outshining several well-established brands in April 2024 Naamsa sales. The Chinese brand pushed impressive numbers, contributing 12.8% to the Chery Group's record-breaking 2,009 registrations in SA for the month.

The C5 remains the only Omoda cehicle, making the brand sales in April even more impressive.

This performance landed Omoda 19th out of 54 brands in our market, outpacing several mainstream Japanese and European automakers.

“In April 2024, the Chery Group registered its highest-ever sales figures in South Africa, securing sixth place on the overall manufacturer standings for the month and fourth in the passenger-vehicle segment," said Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager Chery/Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

"Omoda, which functions as an independent brand within the Chery Group, played a key role in this record-breaking performance.”

A year ago, South Africa became the first country on the African continent to welcome the Omoda brand, with the C5’s unique silhouette immediately standing out in a market saturated with generic crossover shapes.

One hit wonder

“As we celebrate our first birthday in South Africa, we’re thrilled with the market’s response to our fast-growing brand," said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager Omoda & Jaecoo.

"Every single one of Omoda’s local sales in April came via the dealer channel, which – as opposed to bulk fleet sales – is considered a strong indicator of private-buyer sentiment. In short, each sale is another vote of confidence in our brand.”

What’s more impressive is that Omoda's current lineup consists solely of the C5 model range.

But the brand isn't slowing down. With the C9 luxury flagship and the electric E5 on the horizon for later this year, along with the potential arrival of the C7.