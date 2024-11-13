OFM’s PinkTober campaign raises over R1m for Cansa

OFM, the sound of your life, is proud to announce that through the generous support of listeners and communities across central South Africa, the #PinkTober campaign has raised an astounding R1,018,000 in aid of the Cancer Association of South Africa.

Throughout October, OFM amplified its commitment to breast cancer awareness with a series of impactful initiatives. The campaign included Bowling4Boobies events in Vanderbijlpark, Klerksdorp, Bloemfontein, Bethlehem, and Vryburg, bringing communities together to have fun while contributing to a critical cause. OFM listeners also rallied behind the cause with weekly on-air pledge segments every Thursday, turning their airwaves into a space of solidarity and action.

On top of OFM’s organised events, listeners went above and beyond by initiating their own fundraisers, showing just how deeply central South Africa cares about making a difference. Every individual and group that contributed to #PinkTober – whether through their own fundraising events or by donating to OFM’s campaign – played an essential role to help achieve this remarkable donation amount.

“We are overwhelmed and so grateful for the enormous show of support from our listeners with this year’s Pinktober drive,” said OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt. “Our Bowling4Boobies events contributed almost 70% of the monies raised, and for that I’d really like to extend my gratitude to each and every person who has supported these events. We know that this money will make a big difference to those who need it most. We should all be very proud of this achievement. Thank you, central South Africa.”

Cansa’s Anita Snyders said: “The Cancer Association of South Africa is thrilled to acknowledge OFM’s substantial donation, supporting our breast cancer awareness campaign. This contribution will significantly enhance our efforts in education, support, and breast screenings. We appreciate OFM’s commitment to the cause and value their partnership in creating a cancer free future.”

OFM looks forward to continuing its support for Cansa and fostering a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer. The funds raised through #PinkTober will help Cansa enhance its mission, reach more patients, and push forward with vital research and support programmes.

