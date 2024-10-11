Legal Criminal Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Juta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Criminal Law News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    NPA declines to prosecute in Phala Phala case

    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken a decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case.
    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk – 123RF.com

    The decision was taken by Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga.

    “This decision follows a comprehensive investigation process that was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation [DPCI] following a complaint laid by Mr Arthur Fraser with the South African Police Service [SAPS].

    “The criminal complaint was registered against the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,” the NPA said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the decision not to prosecute was taken by Thenga after a “careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI”.

    “She concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket.

    “The DPP made her decision in line with the Prosecution Policy of the NPA, which states that a prosecutor, in deciding whether to institute criminal proceedings against an accused person, must assess whether there is sufficient and admissible evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.

    “Various factors must be considered when the prosecutor evaluates evidence, notably (i) the strength of the case for the State, (ii) the availability of evidence, (iii) whether the State witnesses are likely to be credible, (iv) the admissibility of evidence, (v) the reliability of evidence, and (vi) the strength of the case for the defence,” the NPA said.

    The prosecutorial body explained that a criminal complaint requested an investigation into the “conduct of the President and that of Major General Wally Roode, alleging that it amounted to the commission of money laundering and corruption”.

    “The investigations also covered any possible contravention of the lncome Tax Act 58 of 1962 and Exchange Control Regulation 1962. This was subsequent to the break-in and theft of an undisclosed amount of US dollars at Phala Phala Farm, Bela Bela, Limpopo,” the NPA said.

    Read more: Phala Phala robbery, Phala Phala
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz