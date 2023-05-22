Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


President Ramaphosa drops legal challenge against Section 89 report

22 May 2023
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer pursue a legal application to have the Section 89 panel's report into his conduct during the Phala Phala incident reviewed and set aside.
Image: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Image: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Magwenya was briefing the media on the President’s diary for the next week and topical issues in the media.

The panel had found that the President may have seriously violated sections 96(2)(a) of the Constitution and Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act thus violating his oath of office – an allegation President Ramaphosa has vehemently denied.

“The President has been advised – which advice he has accepted – that the panel report and all issues associated with it have become moot and they are of no practical and legal consequence because on 13 December 2022 the National Assembly decided to reject the motion to refer the panel report to an impeachment committee. While that decision remains valid, the Section 89 panel report carries no weight in law.

“The President has thus been advised not to institute proceedings before the High Court for review and setting aside of the panel report at this stage. President Ramaphosa reserves his right to bring such proceeding in due course, should the circumstances change.

“The President maintains his position set out in his founding affidavit before the Constitutional Court that the panel report is reviewable in law on several grounds including the misconception of its mandate, the grave errors of law and the unfounded conclusions of fact,” Magwenya said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing

By 13 Mar 2023

He explained that the President has noted the decision of the Constitutional Court not to “engage with the merits of the application he instituted” in that court to have the report set aside.

“In the first part of the President’s review application, he sought leave to bring the case directly to the Constitutional Court because it was, according to the advice he received, a matter that fell within [the Constitutional Court’s] jurisdiction and in the interest of justice. In the second part, he asked that the report of the panel be reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision was on the grounds that the application is not within the court’s exclusive jurisdiction and no compelling case for direct access was made. The President respects the ruling of the Constitutional Court,” he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Phala Phala robbery, Phala Phala

Related

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing13 Mar 2023
Source:
Threat to Ramaphosa's efforts to rekindle investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised economy2 Dec 2022
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
Ramaphosa's future as president in question after misconduct report1 Dec 2022
Archive image: Cyril Ramaphosa
President hands in Section 89 submissions7 Nov 2022
Image source: pixelbliss –
JSCI concludes investigation into Phala Phala theft matter15 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz