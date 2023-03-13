Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Juta and CompanyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing

13 Mar 2023
By: Queenin Masuabi
A leaked and confidential report from the Office of the Public Protector clears President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the handling of the theft of forex at his farm and rather points fingers at the police and the head of the Presidential Protection Service, Major-General Wally Rhoode.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to National Assembly members' questions in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 3 November 2022. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is said to have made findings which show that Rhoode’s conduct was improper in that he abused his position in launching an off-the-books investigation that utilised police resources.

Daily Maverick has seen a copy of the confidential 191-page preliminary report, which is subject to change.

Image source: pixelbliss –
JSCI concludes investigation into Phala Phala theft matter

15 Sep 2022

In the report, the Public Protector quashes allegations that the President failed to report the crime of housebreaking with any ill intent. The findings state that the Public Protector does not support accusations of abuse of power in utilising state resources by the President.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Phala Phala robbery

Related

Meet the newly appointed minister of electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Meet the newly appointed minister of electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa7 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters. Paul Mashatile is President Cyril Ramaphosa's second in command.
The Big Reshuffle: Can SA's new national executive save the day?7 Mar 2023
GIC CEO emphasises importance of addressing SA's small-scale infrastructure needs
GIC CEO emphasises importance of addressing SA's small-scale infrastructure needs27 Feb 2023
Cities scrambling to keep the lights on as energy crisis hits economic growth
Cities scrambling to keep the lights on as energy crisis hits economic growth22 Feb 2023
Ramaphosa defends electricity minister appointment
Ramaphosa defends electricity minister appointment16 Feb 2023
Government to provide R1.4bn to finance over 90,000 entrepreneurs
Government to provide R1.4bn to finance over 90,000 entrepreneurs13 Feb 2023
#Sona2023: NPPC disappointed by Ramaphosa's silence on housing delivery
#Sona2023: NPPC disappointed by Ramaphosa's silence on housing delivery13 Feb 2023
Explainer - How will the 'state of disaster' resolve the power crisis?
Explainer - How will the 'state of disaster' resolve the power crisis?13 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz