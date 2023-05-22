Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Competition Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Tribunal to prosecute SAPS' PPE supplier for price gouging

22 May 2023
Having concluded its investigation of complaints lodged by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for its procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the national state of disaster, the Competition Commission has referred the case to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.
Image source: Anna Shvets from
Image source: Anna Shvets from Pexels

The Commission has found that Red Roses Africa (Red Roses), previously registered as Mainstreet 669, charged excessive prices to the SAPS when responding to a request for a quote for the supply of bulk hand sanitisers.

In March 2020, Tshwane-based Red Roses responded to a SAPS request for quotes for the supply of bulk hand sanitiser in 25L containers. Hand sanitisers were required by SAPS to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Red Roses was subsequently appointed and supplied SAPS with 90,000 25L containers of hand sanitisers at a price of R4,700 per container with a gross markup of 236%.

The Commission’s investigations found the price Red Roses charged SAPS during the national state of disaster is excessive and contravene section 8(1)(a) of the Competition Act, read with Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions in Government Notice No. 350 of Government Gazette no. 43116 (Consumer Protection Regulations).

The Commission also found that Red Roses’ price does not correspond to the increase in the cost of providing these 25L hand sanitisers. “The excessive price was exploitative and directed at taking advantage of the SAPS at a time when PPEs, and particularly hand sanitisers, were in high demand,” Commissioner Doris Tshepe explained.

This is the third Covid-19-related public procurement case the Commission has referred to the Tribunal.

Competition Tribunal fines more mask producers
Competition Tribunal fines more mask producers

3 Jun 2020

Other price gouging cases

Two other cases in the context of a public procurement process have been successfully prosecuted by the Commission and determined by the Tribunal. The first prosecution of price gouging in relation to public procurement relates to the April 2022 matter where another SAPS supplier, Tsutsumani Business Enterprises (Tsutsumani), was found guilty of price gouging in its supply of face masks in 2020. Tsutsumani was fined R3.4m in administrative penalties by Tribunal. The Tsutsumani matter is currently under review before the Competition Appeal Court.

In April this year, BlueCollar Occupational Health (BlueCollar) acting on behalf of and/or within its partnership with Ateltico Investments (Ateltico), was found guilty of excessive pricing of hand sanitiser during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tribunal also imposed an administrative penalty of R3,550,000 for overcharging the SAPS for the bulk supply of 10,000 25L containers of hand sanitisers in 2020.

NextOptions
Read more: Competition Commission, Competition Tribunal, hand sanitisers, price gouging, excessive pricing, hand sanitiser, PPE corruption report, PPE contract

Related

Competition watchdog backs South African Airways sale, with conditions
Competition watchdog backs South African Airways sale, with conditions15 May 2023
Competition Commission launches inquiry into local steel market
Competition Commission launches inquiry into local steel market18 Apr 2023
Microsoft's R1.2tn Activision Blizzard acquisition gets green light from SA
Microsoft's R1.2tn Activision Blizzard acquisition gets green light from SA17 Apr 2023
Image source: Karolina Grabowska from
SIU raids properties in PPE corruption probe29 Mar 2023
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission29 Mar 2023
Source:
ARB amends rules on paid for rankings, adds vapour marketing appendix9 Mar 2023
Image source: rawpixel –
Corruseal-Neopak merger denied: When proposed remedies aren't enough3 Mar 2023
Image source: Mark Stebnicki from
10 things you should know about the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry20 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz