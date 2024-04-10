Nothemba Madumo launches 'Jazz & Beyond'

Primedia Broadcasting proudly unveiled its latest addition to the airwaves, Nothemba Madumo, and her captivating new show 'Jazz & Beyond' with a dazzling event at the prestigious Primedia Place in Sandton. The evening, held to mark the debut of Madumo's inaugural on-air show, was a celebration of jazz, friendship, and the vibrant arts community.

The event, graced by esteemed guests, was a true testament to the allure of jazz and Madumo's unwavering dedication to her craft. Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer of Primedia Broadcasting, extended a warm welcome to guests, setting the tone for an evening filled with excitement and anticipation.

Among the attendees were jazz enthusiasts, loyal listeners, and friends of Primedia Broadcasting, all eager to witness the launch of 'Jazz & Beyond' and support Madumo on her journey. Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, spoke passionately about the rigorous process of bringing Madumo on board and emphasised her dedication to her craft and the arts. Xoko highlighted the significance of 'Jazz & Beyond' in keeping the genre relevant and expressed his hopes for the show to transcend South African boundaries, becoming infectious on a continental scale. He underscored the importance of the arts and its role in fostering healthy societies, reaffirming Primedia's commitment to embracing and promoting artistic expression.

As the evening unfolded, guests had the pleasure of mingling with Madumo, who graciously hosted both event attendees and on-air listeners alike. The atmosphere was further elevated by a captivating live set performed by acclaimed saxophonist Mthunzi Mvubu, coupled with an electrifying performance by the dynamic duo, Mduduzi and Mimi Mtshali.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the successful debut of Madumo's first simulcast show, on 702 and CapeTalk, which resonated with audiences both in the venue and on the airwaves. With its seamless blend of music, insightful commentary, and infectious enthusiasm, 'Jazz & Beyond' promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the world of broadcasting.

As Nothemba Madumo's journey with Primedia Broadcasting commences, 'Jazz & Beyond' stands poised to redefine the landscape of jazz radio, inspiring audiences to explore the limitless possibilities of the genre.