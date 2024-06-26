Industries

    Nigeria to ban single-use plastics next year

    By Isaac Anyaogu
    26 Jun 2024
    26 Jun 2024
    Nigeria on Tuesday announced a ban on single-use plastics in government offices as a prelude to a nationwide ban set to begin in January next year, a move that could stir a storm in a country hugely dependent on plastics.
    Employees load a sack of plastic bottles onto a bus after collection from a dump site in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, 31 October 2022. Reuters/Seun Sanni/File Photo
    Employees load a sack of plastic bottles onto a bus after collection from a dump site in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, 31 October 2022. Reuters/Seun Sanni/File Photo

    A recent study by the US Agency for International Development found that Nigeria is among the world's top plastic polluters, generating over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, and over 70% of which ends up in seas and landfill.

    "If you look at the national policy on plastic waste management which was adopted in 2020, it envisaged that by 2025, some categories of plastic will be banned in Nigeria," deputy minister of environment, Iziaq Salako said.

    "What the Federal government is doing is preparing the minds of Nigerians for what is to come and leading by example" he said.

    Most of the materials to be banned are single-use plastics including straws, cutlery, plastic bottles and small water sachets, which present a major issue for the country, he said.

    Nigeria announced a national policy to curb plastic waste pollution in 2020 when total annual plastic waste was around 1.5 million metric tonnes, according to the plan seen by Reuters.

    Caps collected from used plastic bottles are stored in a bucket at the Waste museum in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 23 February 2022. Reuters/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo
    Caps collected from used plastic bottles are stored in a bucket at the Waste museum in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 23 February 2022. Reuters/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

    The document highlights how proper plastic waste management can create a circular economy, where plastic design, production and use leads to recycling for reuse.

    Since then, plastic waste has risen sharply in fast growing cities like Lagos, with an estimated population of between 17-20 million, and where research by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) this year found that an estimated 50-60 million used water sachets are thrown into the streets daily.

    Source:
    To ban or not to ban plastic shopping bags? Implications and proposed solutions

      23 Jun 2021

    In January, Lagos state announced a ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam, widely used in food service and delivery by street vendors, saying it clogs drains and water channels.

    Nigeria is also drafting a new plastic use policy that targets a phased approach to eliminating plastic waste. Within five years, it expects producers to shift to alternatives and aims to tightly regulate imports.

    Analysts say while implementation may be bumpy at first, a nationwide ban is long overdue.

    "It's good to start with low-hanging fruits, which is single-use plastic and beginning the implementation at government offices is a good signal," said Leslie Adogame, executive director of Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development, a Nigerian non-profit.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

