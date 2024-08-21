News24 On The Record 2024

The establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) will be etched in history as a landmark moment for South Africa, but the GNU alone is not the panacea for the country's deep, systemic challenges.

On Friday, 27 September, News24's annual On The Record summit returns to Johannesburg to ask critical questions about how we can all capitalise on the 2024 political moment.

Now three years strong, the annual gathering provides an open forum for impactful conversations with the country’s distinguished policymakers, industry leaders, and social innovators.

In this year's session, esteemed On The Record guests will converge at The Forum The Campus, Main Road, Bryanston, to unravel the many obstacles and opportunities presented by the country's new era of democracy and collaboration.

Proudly sponsored by Nedbank, the summit will be hosted by editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and his revered editorial team.

“News24 readers know very well what has brought our country to this point. They've had a front-row seat to the years of misrule that brought SA to the brink and back. Now it's time to turn our eyes to the future and affect the accountability and change that we've all been desperate for. We are standing at a historic juncture that demands decisiveness, unity, hope and action” says Basson.

The summit programme will be split into four influential panel discussions which will explore the interventions needed to rebuild South Africa as it faces uncharted waters.

Covering the themes of governance, economic renewal, corruption reform and youth-led tech solutions, each panel will seek insights into how South Africa can enable transformative leadership in each sector.

Former SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo image supplied by Investec Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni image by GCIS

Can political opponents turned GNU partners overcome their ideological battles? What are the difficult fiscal decisions that must be made to revive SA's economy? Are corruption reforms delivering justice? And how are the nation's youth taking matters into their own hands?

Our esteemed line-up of panelists features senior members of the GNU administration, including minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and National Treasury DG Dr Duncan Pieterse, among others. We will also be in the company of deputy prosecutions boss Advocate Anton du Plessis, governance expert Dr William Gumede, former SA Reserve Bank deputy Kuben Naidoo, WeThinkCode CEO Nyari Samushonga, and Dr Graham Wright of Business Against Crime.

Guest registration will open from 8.30am and the summit is scheduled to begin at 9am. The gathering will extend until 2.30pm, inclusive of lunch and tea breaks, designed to foster networking and dialogue among attendees.

Join us for a day of engaging discussions and invaluable insights as we collectively shape the future of South Africa.



