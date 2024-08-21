Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaDaily MaverickDentsuSME South AfricaRogerwilcoJuta and CompanyTractor OutdoorJNPRBusiness and Arts South AfricaKantarBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingRed & YellowOLC Through The Line CommunicationsInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News24 On The Record 2024

    Issued by Media24
    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    The establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) will be etched in history as a landmark moment for South Africa, but the GNU alone is not the panacea for the country's deep, systemic challenges.
    Adriaan Basson On The Record image by Luke Daniel of News24
    Adriaan Basson On The Record image by Luke Daniel of News24
    Deputy NDPP Anton du Plessis image by Luke Daniel of News24
    Deputy NDPP Anton du Plessis image by Luke Daniel of News24

    On Friday, 27 September, News24's annual On The Record summit returns to Johannesburg to ask critical questions about how we can all capitalise on the 2024 political moment.

    Now three years strong, the annual gathering provides an open forum for impactful conversations with the country’s distinguished policymakers, industry leaders, and social innovators.

    In this year's session, esteemed On The Record guests will converge at The Forum The Campus, Main Road, Bryanston, to unravel the many obstacles and opportunities presented by the country's new era of democracy and collaboration.

    Deputy NDPP Anton du Plessis at On The Record 2023 image by Luke Daniel of News24
    Deputy NDPP Anton du Plessis at On The Record 2023 image by Luke Daniel of News24
    Dr Duncan Pieterse Director-general of the National Treasury image by Jaco Marais of Netwerk24
    Dr Duncan Pieterse Director-general of the National Treasury image by Jaco Marais of Netwerk24

    Proudly sponsored by Nedbank, the summit will be hosted by editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and his revered editorial team.

    “News24 readers know very well what has brought our country to this point. They've had a front-row seat to the years of misrule that brought SA to the brink and back. Now it's time to turn our eyes to the future and affect the accountability and change that we've all been desperate for. We are standing at a historic juncture that demands decisiveness, unity, hope and action” says Basson.

    The summit programme will be split into four influential panel discussions which will explore the interventions needed to rebuild South Africa as it faces uncharted waters.

    Covering the themes of governance, economic renewal, corruption reform and youth-led tech solutions, each panel will seek insights into how South Africa can enable transformative leadership in each sector.

    Former SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo image supplied by Investec
    Former SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo image supplied by Investec
    Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni image by GCIS
    Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni image by GCIS

    Can political opponents turned GNU partners overcome their ideological battles? What are the difficult fiscal decisions that must be made to revive SA's economy? Are corruption reforms delivering justice? And how are the nation's youth taking matters into their own hands?

    Our esteemed line-up of panelists features senior members of the GNU administration, including minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and National Treasury DG Dr Duncan Pieterse, among others. We will also be in the company of deputy prosecutions boss Advocate Anton du Plessis, governance expert Dr William Gumede, former SA Reserve Bank deputy Kuben Naidoo, WeThinkCode CEO Nyari Samushonga, and Dr Graham Wright of Business Against Crime.

    Guest registration will open from 8.30am and the summit is scheduled to begin at 9am. The gathering will extend until 2.30pm, inclusive of lunch and tea breaks, designed to foster networking and dialogue among attendees.

    Join us for a day of engaging discussions and invaluable insights as we collectively shape the future of South Africa.

    Read more: Nedbank, SA Reserve Bank, Adriaan Basson, William Gumede, Kuben Naidoo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media24
    Adspace24 is a division of Media24. Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company with interests in digital media and services, newspapers, magazines, ecommerce, book publishing, print and distribution. It is part of Naspers, a multinational group of media and ecommerce platforms.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz