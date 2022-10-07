New year, new authentication

With South Africa's Information Regulator reporting at least 150 data breaches per month in 2024, South Africans must prioritise Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) for their online security in the new year. Data breaches tripled in 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

Source: Microsoft Designer

"Keeping personal data and online accounts safe pivots on MFA," says Roger Britz, a cybersecurity expert at PerfectWorx Consulting.

"Experts agree that implementing an additional layer of security to validate user identities can block 99.9% of automated cyberattacks which are increasingly powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

Britz advises against reusing passwords across multiple online accounts.

Bad actors are noticing our country and cyberattacks are only going to increase over the next twelve months. We must not provide cybercriminals with the means to break into multiple accounts.

Password protection alone is insufficient. A second factor of authentication helps prevent unauthorised access even if a password is compromised.

MFA requires users to provide multiple forms of verification, such as a password and a code sent to their email or phone.

Authentication factors

The classic knowledge factor involves information stored in your memory, such as a password, PIN, or answers to security questions.

While familiar, this method is vulnerable to breaches and social engineering.

Possession relies on something you physically hold, like a smartphone, security token, or ID card.

Authentication apps and one-time codes add an extra layer of security by requiring access to your device.

Biometrics leverage your unique biological traits – fingerprints, facial recognition, and even voice analysis fall under this category, offering a more secure and convenient authentication experience.

Combination lock

By combining these three factors, organisations and individuals can create a layered defense against unauthorised access.

This multi-faceted approach, known as multi-factor authentication (MFA), significantly strengthens security posture and protects sensitive data.

There are many MFA options available, so it's important to research and choose one that meets your needs.

"As technology continues to grow, more and more of our sensitive data will be stored online in the Cloud," says Britz. "

It is therefore vital for businesses and individuals alike to see the coming new year as an opportunity to take all steps to ensure that their data is better secured by MFA. Remember, at the beginning of all online access, is authentication."