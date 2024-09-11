Trending
New season of Smart Money coming soon
A new season of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is coming soon!
Smart Money is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, hosted by leading financial journalist Alishia Seckam.
Smart Money has seen exceptional growth in 2024, thanks to Seckam's engaging style of interviewing and the long list of top executives and industry leaders who have appeared on the podcast.
The country most influential business people who have taken part as guests on Smart Money in 2024 include:
Standard Bank Group CEO – Sim Tshabalala
SPAR Group CEO – Angelo Swartz
Discovery Bank CEO – Hylton Kallner
JSE CEO – Leila Fourie
Momentum CEO – Jeanette Marais
Cell C CEO – Jorge Mendes
Purple Group CEO – Charles Savage
The new season of Smart Money is set to build on this impressive guest list and is guaranteed to be a must-watch.
Take part in Smart Money
Smart Money's marketing team makes it easy for executives to take part as interview guests on the podcast.
The Smart Money team takes care of all parts of the podcast interview for you – including setting up the interview time and date, producing the interview, and promoting it across our website and social media channels.
Join South Africa's most influential executives by taking part in Smart Money – click here to contact our marketing team.
- New season of Smart Money coming soon11 Sep 10:05
- Dominate Black Friday 2024 by advertising on MyBroadband04 Sep 13:38
- Biggest news publications in South Africa28 Aug 11:30
- Daily Investor – where South African high-net-worth individuals read the news21 Aug 09:38
- MyBroadband’s record traffic growth in 202414 Aug 11:24