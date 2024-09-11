New season of Smart Money coming soon

A new season of the Smart Money with Alishia Seckam podcast is coming soon.

Smart Money is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, hosted by leading financial journalist Alishia Seckam.

Smart Money has seen exceptional growth in 2024, thanks to Seckam's engaging style of interviewing and the long list of top executives and industry leaders who have appeared on the podcast.

The country most influential business people who have taken part as guests on Smart Money in 2024 include:

Standard Bank Group CEO – Sim Tshabalala



SPAR Group CEO – Angelo Swartz



Discovery Bank CEO – Hylton Kallner



JSE CEO – Leila Fourie



Momentum CEO – Jeanette Marais



Cell C CEO – Jorge Mendes



Purple Group CEO – Charles Savage



And many more

The new season of Smart Money is set to build on this impressive guest list and is guaranteed to be a must-watch.

Take part in Smart Money

Smart Money's marketing team makes it easy for executives to take part as interview guests on the podcast.

The Smart Money team takes care of all parts of the podcast interview for you – including setting up the interview time and date, producing the interview, and promoting it across our website and social media channels.

