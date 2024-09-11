Podcasts
New season of Smart Money coming soon

Issued by Broad Media
11 Sep 2024
11 Sep 2024
A new season of the Smart Money with Alishia Seckam podcast is coming soon.
A new season of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is coming soon!

Smart Money is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, hosted by leading financial journalist Alishia Seckam.

Smart Money has seen exceptional growth in 2024, thanks to Seckam's engaging style of interviewing and the long list of top executives and industry leaders who have appeared on the podcast.

The country most influential business people who have taken part as guests on Smart Money in 2024 include:

  • Standard Bank Group CEO – Sim Tshabalala

  • SPAR Group CEO – Angelo Swartz

  • Discovery Bank CEO – Hylton Kallner

  • JSE CEO – Leila Fourie

  • Momentum CEO – Jeanette Marais

  • Cell C CEO – Jorge Mendes

  • Purple Group CEO – Charles Savage

  • And many more

The new season of Smart Money is set to build on this impressive guest list and is guaranteed to be a must-watch.

Take part in Smart Money

Smart Money's marketing team makes it easy for executives to take part as interview guests on the podcast.

The Smart Money team takes care of all parts of the podcast interview for you – including setting up the interview time and date, producing the interview, and promoting it across our website and social media channels.

Join South Africa's most influential executives by taking part in Smart Money – click here to contact our marketing team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
