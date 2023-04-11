Industries

    New appointments at The Odd Number set to further elevate creative output

    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    The Loeries number one ranked middle-sized agency on the African continent, The Odd Number, has expanded its creative leadership team with Senzo Xulu who joins as digital creative director and Bongiwe Neema Nouse who moves into the role of integrated creative director.
    Image supplied. From left to right: Terry McKenna, Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo (back), Bongiwe Neema Nouse (front), Sibusiso Sitole, Senzo Xulu
    Image supplied. From left to right: Terry McKenna, Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo (back), Bongiwe Neema Nouse (front), Sibusiso Sitole, Senzo Xulu

    Bringing digital expertise

    Xulu joins the agency to lead team of dynamic digital specialists.

    A previous Bookmarks jury chair and PhD candidate in brand leadership, Xulu is an award-winning professional and educator who brings an infusion of strategic methodologies into the agency's digital product and creative output. Also a published author in digital and social media, he brings a considerable amount of digital expertise.

    Bringing a wealth of storytelling prowess and cultural understanding

    Nouse's move to integrated creative director marks a significant milestone not only for her career but also for the creative team.

    Ranked seventh in writing accolades across Africa and The Middle East by The Loeries Official Ranking, Nouse has consecutively won countless awards both locally and internationally, including being the first black African woman to win The Next Creative Leader regional award founded by The One Club of Creativity.

    A luminary writer, she brings a wealth of storytelling prowess and cultural understanding that will undoubtedly elevate the team's creative output.

    The Loeries has revealed a new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    The Odd Number crafts a powerful campaign for Loeries 2024: This is Tough. So are You

    19 Mar 2024

    Bolstering the creative leadership team

    The appointment of new talent and a bolstering of its current creative leadership team links seamlessly with the existing trio of creative titans of chief creative officer; Sibusiso Sitole, executive creative director; Terry McKenna and creative director; Thabang ‘Tipi’ Manyelo.

    The moves strategically align with the agency’s mission to create award-winning work premised on the liberation of brands.

    "At The Odd Number, we're dedicated to consistently refining our services, driven by our unwavering commitment to meet our clients' ever-changing needs and to stay at the forefront of industry trends.

    "Our enhanced creative team not only broadens our creative capabilities, but also enables us to deliver more personalised, measurable, and impactful campaigns," says Sitole.

    Image supplied. Always Eat’alian is an authentic piece of work that flows from the love affair between The Odd Number and Tiger Brands' brand, Fatti's & Moni's
    Tiger Brands' Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number: A marriage of passion

      11 Apr 2023

    advertising, marketing, digital, storytelling, the Loeries, creative agency, Senzo Xulu, The Odd Number, Sibusiso Sitole, Terry Mckenna
