Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISClockworkAPO GroupMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    This exclusive #BizTrends2024 interview is with Ndeye Diagne, the managing director West, East and Central Africa at Kantar.

    Ndeye Diagne presents to Bizcommunity Marketing & Media editor, Danette Breitenbach on the trends in Africa, as challenging the prevailing notion of Africa's "lost decade", and is critical of the global media's one-dimensional portrayal of the continent. Instead, Africa's story should be headlined as one of resilience, creativity, and growth.

    "The global media still predominantly paints Africa in strokes of despair. This one-dimensional portrayal overlooks the continent's vibrant resilience, creativity, and untold stories."

    This interview is also available on YouTube, via downloadable App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and IONO.FM.

    Diagne asserts that amidst global economic challenges, Africa's narrative is not a mere footnote but a headline of growth and creativity.

    In response to the media's predominantly negative depiction, Diagne draws attention to the danger of a single story, echoing Chimamanda Adichie's TED talk. “These stories are not just stories, they are powerful tools for shaping perceptions and driving growth for brands.”

    She says it is important to showcase the threads of gold of the continent through Africa's diverse and dynamic stories. "These stories are not just stories; they are powerful tools for shaping perceptions and driving growth for brands," says Diagne.

    Diagne underscores Africa's role as an active storyteller. "It is about telling African stories in a better way. They [Africans] are reframing Africa’s role in the global narrative from passive subjects to active storytellers, to doers, to go-getters, to opportunity finders and growth finders."

    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo &#x2013; Culture: redefining the African narrative
    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo – Culture: redefining the African narrative

      1 day

    Four C's

    She says Kantar aims to tell motivating stories that activate consumer interest and drive growth.

    Focusing on technology, Kantar identifies Creativity, Creation, Culture, and Community as emerging values driving the African consumer. Breakthroughs in green energy, global cultural impact, and technological innovations like M-PESA are reshaping global trends.

    These are reshaping global trends, and Africa is participating in the global narrative; it is leading it in so many dimensions,” says Diagne.

    Turning attention to Ethiopia, Diagne describes the market as fascinating for Kantar, highlighting its progress in gender equality and positive cultural exceptions. Ethiopia's narrative is one of rising, grounded in tangible improvements in education, healthcare, and economic prospects, making it an outlier in the journey towards becoming a part of Brics.

    Art and culture

    Diagne highlighted the multifaceted impact of Africa's arts and culture, emphasising their role not only as expressions of creativity but also as significant economic drivers.

    “Davido’s journey from a continent that is often underestimated to the cover of Forbes is a testament to the global influence and market power of African creativity,” she said.

    She says we are increasingly seeing Africa being a trendsetter of popular culture with influential creatives in genres like Amapiano and Afro Beats.

    These genres are crossing borders and creating opportunities for brand engagement. African artists are collaborating with Western stars allowing for market penetration, for example, chart-topper Rema and his collaboration with Selena Gomez.

    “African art is beyond cultural appreciation its an economic revolution that is possible,” she says.

    But it does not stop there, with fashion we are seeing a trajectory of African brands gaining fame across the world. A strong South African example is Rich Mnisi and his collaboration with Adidas.

    Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi
    Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi

    15 May 2023

    “We deny the lost decade story, it is incomplete and inaccurate and needs to be rewritten. So many of these examples demonstrate that,” she concludes.

    Read more: trends, Africa, fashion, music, Bizcommunity, Impact, Kantar, Forbes, culture, africa trends, Rich Mnisi, Davido, Ndeye Diagne, amapiano, Karabo Ledwaba, Rema, #BizTrends2024
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    #BizTrends2024: How increased range will help drive electrification&#x2026;and other EV trends
    #BizTrends2024: How increased range will help drive electrification…and other EV trends
     1 hour
    Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage
     3 hours
    #BizTrends2024: The future of wellness: you are what you eat, sleep and move
    #BizTrends2024: The future of wellness: you are what you eat, sleep and move
     4 hours
    Image supplied. Musa Kalenga, group CEO, The Brave Group says don’t be scared for 2024; be excited as marketing, advertising, and technology intertwine
    #BizTrends2024: Musa Kalenga's five “techolutions” for 2024
     5 hours
    Source:
    MultiChoice to offer Premier League content on streaming platform Showmax
     7 hours
    Spencer Chen, CEO of Rectron South Africa
    ‘Global ICT spending to hit R100trn’ says Rectron CEO
    16 hours
    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo &#x2013; Culture: redefining the African narrative
    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo – Culture: redefining the African narrative
     1 day
    Cheryl Reddy is the CEO of Eclipse Communications. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: 4 communication sweet spots for 2024
     1 day
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz