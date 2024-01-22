Motherland OMNi brand experience manager Molly Xulu on mastering the evolving media landscape

"The media landscape is a living, breathing thing, and you have to be constantly evolving with it," says Xulu. "At Motherland OMNi, we're not just keeping up - we're actively shaping the future."
Motherland OMNi is a force to be reckoned with in the South African media scene, and Xulu's insights offer a glimpse into their strategic approach. While reflecting on the developments of 2023, several valuable insights emerged. She emphasises the importance of:
These learnings from 2023 are already driving Motherland OMNi's success in 2024. Their groundbreaking Wi-Fi marketing platform, OMNi-Fi, stands as a testament to their cutting-edge approach. With over 10 million daily impressions, exceptional click-through rates, and guaranteed viewability, OMNi-Fi is transforming the way brands connect with consumers.
I'm most excited about one of our products OMNi-Fi which we officially launched a few months ago
While technology empowers Motherland OMNi's campaigns, Molly Xulu, brand experience manager, knows it's the human touch that builds lasting success. "It's not just about closing deals," she emphasises, "it's about partnering with clients to achieve their goals and contribute to thriving communities."
This philosophy permeates Motherland OMNi's client-centric approach:
This client-centric philosophy translates into tangible results. By tailoring solutions, adapting strategies, and providing reliable support, Motherland OMNi empowers your brand to flourish.
Here's how the team prioritise exceeding needs:
At Motherland OMNi, the client reigns supreme. We are not just a sales team – we're your trusted partner on the path to sustained growth and success. Every decision and action, crafted by our dedicated sales team, revolves around surpassing expectations and achieving your business goals.
With a focus on continuous learning and development, the Motherland OMNi team is constantly honing their skills and staying ahead of the curve. Their dedication to excellence is evident in their ambitious plans for market expansion, fuelled by an "anything is possible" attitude.
In the lively yet demanding world of media, success requires agility and resilience. Our team recognises the challenges inherent in this industry – from the competitive presence of larger media outlets and market saturation to unpredictable economic conditions and the need for ongoing client education.
How does our team do it? It involves a combination of strategic planning, continuous learning, adaptability, and a customer-centric approach to the ever-changing demands of the Media Industry
Xulu's personal philosophy for 2024 – "Don't announce anything this year. Vumbuka!" (loosely translated, "Just show up!") – perfectly encapsulates the company's spirit. In 2024, Motherland OMNi isn't just talking the talk – we’re walking the walk with innovative solutions, client-centric partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
ABOUT MOTHERLAND OMNi
Motherland OMNi is a leading media company in South Africa that is redefining the playbook, specialising in creative and effective advertising solutions across various platforms. By forging authentic connections, data-driven insights, innovative technologies, and client-centric partnerships, Motherland OMNi is changing the game and pushing the boundaries of the media landscape.