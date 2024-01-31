Industries

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    Moschino appoints Adrian Appiolaza as new creative director

    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Moschino has named Adrian Appiolaza its new creative director, overseeing women’s, men’s and accessories collections at the Aeffe-owned house, reporting to Aeffe executive chairman Massimo Ferretti.
    Source: https://twitter.com

    Appiolaza succeeds Davide Renne, who was hired from Gucci to replace longtime Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, but died suddenly in November 2023 - just days of taking on the new role.

    Appiolaza joins Moschino from Loewe, where he spent a decade working under Jonathan Anderson as women’s ready-to-wear design director. Previously, he held the same position at Chloé working under Clare Waight Keller.

    "Adrian brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand founded by Franco Moschino," Ferretti said in a statement.

    Appiolaza will present his first collection for the house on 22 February 2024 at Milan Fashion Week.

