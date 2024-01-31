Moschino appoints Adrian Appiolaza as new creative director

Appiolaza succeeds Davide Renne, who was hired from Gucci to replace longtime Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, but died suddenly in November 2023 - just days of taking on the new role.
Appiolaza joins Moschino from Loewe, where he spent a decade working under Jonathan Anderson as women’s ready-to-wear design director. Previously, he held the same position at Chloé working under Clare Waight Keller.
"Adrian brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand founded by Franco Moschino," Ferretti said in a statement.
Appiolaza will present his first collection for the house on 22 February 2024 at Milan Fashion Week.